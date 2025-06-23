Former Twins All-Star could be the bold answer to Astros' most painful issue

The Houston Astros are establishing themselves as the class of the AL West. That's the good news. The bad news is that, even in a weak American League, a sizable gap exists between the Astros and the other prime contenders — the Detroit Tigers and the New York Yankees.

There are several holes that need to be shored up by the July 31 trade deadline. Houston needs depth in the rotation behind aces Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez. They need someone who can supplant Mauricio Dubón at second. And they need someone, anyone, who can bat left-handed.

On that last front, Houston is in dire straits. With Yordan Alvarez on the shelf and making no progress towards a return anytime soon, the club has few options that can even hit left-handed, let alone do it well. With just 175 plate appearances from lefties, Houston ranks dead last in the majors with nearly half the opportunities of the next lowest team, the Los Angeles Angels (340), and nearly a fourth of the 28th-ranked club, the Colorado Rockies (716).

The Astros need to add a left-handed bat before the MLB trade deadline

While the opportunities have been sparse, so too has the production, as Houston again ranks dead l-ast in OPS from lefties with a .590 mark. Missing one of the game's best lefty hitters in Alvarez will certainly set you back, but in order to truly contend, the Astros need to get a lot better in this key area.

Fortunately, the trade market may bring forth a player who can solve both second base and the left-handed hitting woes, while also occasionally spelling Jose Altuve in left. That player is Minnesota Twins All-Star Willi Castro.

The Minnesota Twins are watching their playoff hopes fade fast, going 1-9 over their last 10 games and sitting at 37-40, looking up at several teams in the AL Wild Card standings. Even if they get their act together and make a run, there's still a decent possibility that they trade Castro at the deadline.

Former Twins All-Star Willi Castro could be the perfect solution to the Astros' woes

The same logic for trading Castro over the offseason applies doubly now. For the small-market Twins, his $6.4 million salary coming off the books would be a boon, and despite owner Jim Crane's frugality, the remainder of his contract shouldn't be tough for the Astros to absorb. A free agent after the season, Minnesota likely won't be able to pony up to retain his services either.

That's because the 28-year-old is in the midst of a career year, slashing .280/.362/.456 with seven homers through 56 games. His ability to play all over the diamond, with games logged at second, third, short, and all three outfield spots this year, will also make him a hot commodity on the open market.

Castro's a switch-hitter, and his career .263/.307/.401 line batting left-handed would be a boost to the Astros' lineup. This year, his line against righties has been even better, hitting .266/.369/.406 in 149 plate appearances.

Simply put, Castro could limit Dubón's exposure at second, spell Altuve in left, fill in pretty much wherever else the Astros need, while greatly raising the floor of Houston's lefty bats, giving the club a much-needed lift until Alvarez returns. Castro should be atop Houston's shopping list this summer.

