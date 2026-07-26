Former Astro Lance McCullers Jr. already suffers unexpected fate after Brewers trade

The Milwaukee Brewers may have pulled a fast one on the Houston Astros. The Brewers agreed to absorb some of Lance McCullers Jr. remaining money in a deal with the Astros earlier this month that also included left-handed pitcher Colton Gordon.

Given that Gordon is a pre-arbitration pitcher, the growing suspicion has been that he was the real target for the Brewers. Milwaukee's latest roster move all but confirms that, considering McCullers has already been designated for assignment.

The Brewers have designated Lance McCullers for assignment after two outings.



Garrett Stallings recalled — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) July 26, 2026

After symbolic exit from Astros, Lance McCullers Jr. has already been cut loose by the Brewers.

McCullers was pitching out of the bullpen for the Brewers, largely used as a mop-up work. He struck out four in his first outing with the Brewers, but then walked four in less than two innings of work against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

That's a tough break for McCullers. The 32-year-old has made it pretty clear over the past year that if he wasn't pitching for the Astros, and pitching at a level he's been at in the past, there wasn't much interest in continuing his playing career. He also held a no-trade clause, and it took a conversation with Astros owner Jim Crane for McCullers to approve the deal to the Brewers.

It's worth mentioning that if McCullers does clear waivers and becomes a free agent, he is able to return to the Astros. Given that the money on McCullers' previous contract has been figured out in the trade with the Brewers, he can return to the organization on a minor-league deal. That previous contract is also the primary reason why McCullers likely will go unclaimed.

The Astros clearly hold McCullers in high regard, and if the reporting of the circumstances of trade proved one thing, it's that the organization was looking to clear money ahead of the trade deadline.

Even at the risk of losing Gordon and the Brewers turning him into a dude, the Astros likely have no regrets over the deal. Of course, the assumption is that Houston uses the money saved by the trade and adds another established starting pitcher to their rotation. If they don't, then it would be fair to side-eye the direction of the team, as the indication will be that Dana Brown is handcuffed in what's perceived to be his final two months on the job.