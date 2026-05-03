The trade deadline exists because some teams have players to trade, while others want to acquire those players for their stretch run. It’s been over a decade since the last time the Houston Astros were one of the teams moving big leaguers to other teams, but the rough start to the season that has them at the bottom of the division might mean this year is different. Bleacher Report seems to believe it will be anyway, listing the Astros as sellers as one of their eight early trade deadline predictions.

Slow starts are nothing new for the Astros, so it’s possible this is a laughable suggestion when we look back on it in a few months, but the pitching staff for the Astros has provided enough concern that they won’t be able to climb out of the hole they’ve dug as they did two years ago. While there is plenty of firepower on the IL for the pitching staff, none of the injured stars are likely to make an impact particularly soon, so that could lead to the Astros reloading for future seasons by moving some of their current talent.

The Astros' pending free agents could get shipped out at the trade deadline

Five players are set to become outright free agents after the season:

Bryan Abreu

Lance McCullers Jr.

Steven Okert

Enyel De Los Santos

Christian Vazquez

With their current production, it’s fair to say that none other than Vazquez would be heavily desired, but they all have track records that would at least interest other teams. If Abreu returns to form, for example, he could bring back a return similar to what the Cardinals got from the Mets for Ryan Helsley, which was two prospects in the Mets top-15, according to MLB Pipeline and a 19th-round pick from 2024. He would likely be the biggest return unless McCullers rounds into form, which could happen, but feels unlikely given the recent history.

Okert would probably follow the path of a middling prospect return as a lefty who isn’t having a great year. But there’s value in getting something for a player. De Los Santos is probably in the same boat if he pitches more to his FIP than his ERA moving forward. And, again, there is a need for catchers throughout baseball, especially those with good defensive chops, so Vazquez could bring back an interesting lottery ticket.

Christian Walker

After disappointing in the first year of his deal, Christian Walker could be attractive to teams, especially with just one more year left on his deal after this one. He’s been much better in 2026, helping to anchor a good lineup that has helped make the bad start better than it could have been. A few contending teams could use a boost at first base, with the Rangers, Cubs, and Guardians sitting at the bottom of the league in first base wRC+. While not all of them are likely to have a spot on their payroll or roster, there is likely a place for a veteran like Walker. The Pirates, Yankees, Padres, and others have struggled some from the DH spot as well.

Maybe the deal looks something like the Eugenio Suarez trade last year, where the Diamondbacks picked up three prospects from the Mariners top-17, according to MLB Pipeline. Or maybe it’s something like the Ryan O’Hearn/Ramon Laureano deal with the Padres, where the Orioles picked up six prospects by adding another interesting part to the deal. The Josh Naylor deal that sent two more mid-range prospects from Seattle to Arizona could be a framework, too. There are deals out there.

The biggest fish of all

There have been suggestions that it might be time to shop Yordan Alvarez, which feels like sacrilege, but if the Astros don’t feel like they are in a great spot to contend with their current core, Alvarez would bring back enough to quicken the process. He’s under contract through 2028, so the Astros would have to have their doors blown off to even consider it, but if some team offered the Juan Soto haul that the Padres gave up, they might have to listen.

If you’ve forgotten that return, the Nationals traded Soto, but picked up James Wood, MacKenzie Gore, CJ Abrams, and Robert Hassell III, along with Jarlin Susana and Luke Voit. The Astros are in a much better position than the Nationals were then, so even though the Nationals haven’t fully emerged from the abyss following that deal, the Astros would be in a better position.

If the question is who needs Alvarez, the answer is everyone. Yes, he’s mostly a designated hitter, but it would be hard for any team to turn down the kind of production and control at a reasonable cost. The return would actually probably need to be more than what Soto returned to make it worth it for the Astros, but if anyone is looking for a franchise-swinging trade, this is the one that would get that done. The odds have to be monumentally low for it to happen, but you never know.

Other Astros players who could go

Theoretically, anyone could be available in a fire sale, but the ones who make any sense at all, in addition to the above, would be Jeremy Peña, only because he’s a free agent after 2027. Jake Meyers has been rumored to be available for awhile. Isaac Paredes and Ryan Weiss both have club options for next year, but both could be moved pretty easily. Cristian Javier needs to get healthy and pitch better, but he’s a free agent after 2027.

Tatsuya Imai has a player option, so he’s a likely candidate if he gets back on the field and improves. But ultimately, the best are the above, and they could help shape the next decade of Astros baseball…if Houston doesn’t turn it around and start winning as they have in the past.