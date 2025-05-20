Don’t be surprised if the Astros suddenly catch fire after this schedule flip

The Houston Astros have won back-to-back games after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night. Astros manager Joe Espada would love to run that streak to three, and with the change in Houston's upcoming schedule, there's a chance to rack up even more wins.

According to ESPN.com, the Astros have endured the most difficult schedule to this point during the 2025 season. Through Monday, Houston's opponents owned a .521 winning percentage, putting them in a tie with the Cubs. Houston's sitting at 25-22, and their expected win-loss record is 26-21 — that's not too shabby considering the schedule, injuries, and the state of the Astros starting rotation.

But things are about to flip in the opposite direction for the Astros. According to Tankathon.com, Houston has put the most difficult part of the season in the rearview mirror, and now has the easiest strength of schedule remaining. Of the Astros' remaining 115 games, opponents have a .476 winning percentage, something that sets up well for Espada and his troops heading into the latter-part of the 2025 season.

The Astros have the easiest strength of schedule among all MLB teams

While Houston has already gone toe-to-toe with the likes of the Detroit Tigers, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, Seattle Mariners, and San Diego Padres — all of whom having a winning record this season — the Astros still have games against the Chicago White Sox (3), Pittsburgh Pirates (3), Colorado Rockies (6), Miami Marlins (3), Washington Nationals (3), and Baltimore Orioles (7). That's 22 games against clubs who — if they aren't out of contention already — will be out of it by July.

In fact, Houston's schedule in August is dotted with cupcakes. Though the Astros do have series against the Tigers and New York Yankees, Houston also 13 games against the O's, Rockies, and Los Angeles Angels.

Obviously it's a long season, and a lot can go wrong — be it injuries, underperforming stars, or the sudden rise from one of the rebuilding team's on Houston's schedule — but the Astros have to feel good about where they are with about one-third of the season already behind them.

Houston needs to beat the teams they're supposed to beat and notch series wins against contenders in order to stay in the playoff hunt throughout the remainder of the season. Several dates with division cellar dwellers will certainly help their case.

