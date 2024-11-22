Dodgers named as team that could steal key pitching target from Astros

In some ways, this offseason is living somewhat on the edge for the Houston Astros. They have clearly defined needs at third base (Alex Bregman?), first base, bullpen depth, and in the rotation, and should only be considering a narrow bandwidth of players for each spot.

The Astros are a really good team, which means they don't have a need for warm bodies. They need top talent. Unfortunately, they also don't have the payroll space to play at the top of the market (with Bregman being the exception).

Ignoring the position player questions for a moment, a reunion with Yusei Kikuchi should still be on Houston's radar, even though there has been little in the way of chatter about that actually happening. Kikuchi dominated after the Astros traded for him, and while he won't be cheap, especially with Scott Boras as his agent, he also shouldn't be too cost-prohibitive, given his track record.

Aside from the fact that there has been little public inclination that the Astros will bring him back, another issue is that Kikuchi appears to have a robust market for his services so far this offseason. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, a number of teams could be suitors for Kikuchi -- including the Dodgers, which would be nightmare fuel for Astros fans.

Yusei Kikuchi's market including the Dodgers does not bode well for a potential Astros reunion

It isn't surprising to see a number of teams as viable options for Kikuchi. While only a few teams can realistically play at the top of the free agent pitching market for guys like Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, and Blake Snell, a pitcher like Kikuchi, who won't get a long-term deal or need an insane AAV, is simply going to have a bigger market, in terms of suitors. The upside is there.

Sadly, the Dodgers are definitely a fit, as they have some serious questions in their rotation. Between all of the injuries they are dealing with, and the possible departures of Walker Buehler and Jack Flaherty, Los Angeles has both money and a need. The reality that Kikuchi would also give LA yet another inroad into the Japanese market (which Kikuchi probably wouldn't mind as well) is another point in their favor as the highest-profile west coast team.

So far, Passan has LA and the Astros joined by Cubs, Blue Jays, Angels, and Orioles as fits for Kikuchi so far this offseason. If the bidding stays reasonable and Houston doesn't have to go too wild in their pursuit of Bregman, the Astros need to stay involved in his market. However, these are some teams that could get desperate in a hurry, depending on how the offseason develops, and if that happens, the Astros probably need to pivot elsewhere.

