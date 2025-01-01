Dodgers' castoff gives Astros bulletin board material after joining AL West rival

The Houston Astros' offseason has not gone according to plan. While it was a never a guarantee that Alex Bregman was going to return to Space City next season, most Astros fans assumed Houston would put forth a better effort than they did. The Astros officially moved on from their longtime third baseman after agreeing to terms with free agent infielder Christian Walker on a three-year, $60 million deal.

Then there was the trade with the Chicago Cubs that sent superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Windy City. Though Houston was right to maximize Tucker's trade value rather than losing him for nothing to free agency next offseason, there's no denying that the Astros are a worse team today without their three-time All-Star.

And, with a flourish, Joc Pederson suddenly seems to think that the AL West now goes through Arlington. During his introductory press conference on Monday, the Texas Rangers' newest addition fired a shot at his new division rivals. “They’ve put together a nice little run, and it’s coming to an end, and it’s time for us to take over the west,” Pederson said.

Joc Pederson gives Astros bulletin board material after joining Rangers in free agency

Well , there you have it, Astros fans. There's no use even trying compete in 2025. Joc has spoken. The Rangers are going to win the AL West next season and there's nothing that Houston can do about it. Yeah, right!

Joc Pederson: “They’ve [Astros] put together a nice little run, and it’s coming to an end, and it’s time for us to take over the west.” pic.twitter.com/7pqkXGeBO8 — Michael Bier (@MichaelJBier) December 30, 2024

Maybe Pederson should try hitting above the Mendoza line against left-handers before making such bold proclamations. The Rangers essentially signed a glorified designated hitter for $37 million. Yes, Pederson had a fine year with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2024, but his OPS was less than .750 against southpaws last season and he can't play a lick of defense.

The Rangers also added Jake Burger earlier this offseason — which is good. Then Texas turned around traded away Nathaniel Lowe — which is bad. Maybe the Rangers should try putting together back-to-back winning seasons (something they haven't done since 2016) before taking aim at the reigning AL West champions.

Houston has won the division four straight seasons and has been to the ALCS seven of the past eight years. Perhaps Pederson should pick a fight with a team that's on their level. The Los Angeles Angels think they've won the offseason, too.

More Houston Astros News and Rumors