Dana Brown just provided big hint to Astros’ next prospect call-up (but there’s a catch)

Managing the Houston Astros' rotation this year has been particularly challenging. In addition to being without Hunter Brown and Cristian Javier due to injuries, Lance McCullers Jr. predictably crashed and burned, and the two new additions Houston made last offseason, Tatsuya Imai and Mike Burrows, have struggled mightily.

After making the bold decision to option Burrows to the minors, Astros general manager Dana Brown was asked understandably as to what the team's next steps with their rotation would be. Amongst the rotation options Brown mentioned, top Astros pitching prospect Ethan Pecko got a specific mention.

As exciting as it would be if Houston actually gave Pecko a shot, there could be some complications stemming from Javier's rotation future as well as Ronel Blanco's injury recovery.

It sure sounds like Ethan Pecko is in play for a promotion, but the Astros' other options may need to be the priority

On the surface, Pecko should be in the conversation here. Not only does Pecko have a diverse arsenal to help keep hitters off balance, but he has been pitching well down in the minor leagues outside of a couple of recent starts. When it comes to internal options, Houston could do a lot worse than Pecko.

However, the issue is that Javier hasn't been completely integrated back into the Astros' rotation yet, and Blanco could return from the injured list soon. Given that they are already needing to find room for both of those guys, Houston has to decide if it is worth starting Pecko's service clock and hoping he works out when they might not technically need to.

Still, that Brown mentioned Pecko by name does mean that the Astros are at least considering him in the near future. The exact details of his arrival in the big leagues may change to allow for Javier and Blanco, but the odds just went up a lot that Astros fans could see Pecko in the big leagues in 2026. As to whether that would be enough to stop the bleeding, that is a different question entirely.