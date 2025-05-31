Curiously timed Chas McCormick injury news gives Astros prime promotion opportunity

The Houston Astros are rolling right now, but things haven't been easy. Houston has had to weather multple key injuries with Christian Walker being the most recent victim as well as notable slumps from cornerstone players like Jose Altuve. Adding some depth to their lineup has long been needed, but that would likely mean that Houston would be forced to cut loose Chas McCormick and they had been reluctant to do so. However, a new wrinkle with McCormick has revealed itself that could end up being a blessing in disguise.

Since the start of last season, McCormick has struggled to produce much of anything at the plate after he broke out in 2023. Meanwhile, Shay Whitcomb has been crushing it down in the minors and has led to some to call for the Astros to make a change. Instead, Houston can now kick the can on that decision down the road a bit after placing McCormick on the IL with an oblique strain and calling Whitcomb up to replace him.

Chas McCormick lands on the IL in order for Astros to call up red-hot Shay Whitcomb

You are forgiven if you think the timing of this move to put McCormick on the IL looks suspicious. McCormick has remained a good outfield defender, but his .649 OPS in 2025 leaves a lot to be desired and is only marginally better than his abysmal 2024 campaign. Oblique injuries are also extremely variable and finicky, so it does seem a little convenient to have him come down with that injury after playing a couple days ago.

Nevertheless, this move feels like one that is going to end up being a net positive. Assuming Whitcomb can even remotely approach the torrid pace he has been setting down at Triple-A, it will be a massive upgrade offensively and will give the Astros more options to address injuries like to Walker and Yordan Alvarez more effectively.

As for McCormick, he is running out of time to reclaim his place with the Astros. He does havee minor league options which helps, but McCormick has clearly fallen out of favor with the organization after being given an incredibly long leash the last couple of years. Hopefully he bounces back and the rest does him some good. However, at some point, he is just a guy that is banged up too much and doesn't have the upside to justify fooling with for much longer.

