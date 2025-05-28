The last thing the Houston Astros needed was another injury. But after Christian Walker left the Astros' game against the Athletics in the bottom of the sixth inning, Houston may have yet another IL stint on the horizon.

Walker was replaced by Mauricio Dubón in the bottom of the sixth inning after being hit by a pitch earlier in the game. Walker took a fastball up and in off his right hand during the fourth inning, but initially stayed in the game. It would seem, however, that something changed over the course of the next two innings, and Walker was removed from the game.

Astros fans are hopeful that Walker's removal is nothing more than precautionary. Given the team's recent string of injuries, however, most fans probably feel as if this is just the latest in a long line of injuries that have struck Houston this season.

Astros rattled after red-hot Christian Walker exits early with injury scare

The Astros are currently without Yordan Alvarez, and GM Dana Brown has been quite vague about his injury status. Houston also announced that Ronel Blanco will undergo season-ending surgery next week, not to mention all the other starters already on the 60-day IL.

Walker was just beginning to hit his stride. Houston's biggest offseason acquisition was seen as an early-season disappointment until his recent surge. Since May 21, Walker is hitting .320/.308/.560 with a 140 wRC+. He's gone 8-for-26 with two home runs, including a game-winner during the series against the Seattle Mariners.

Obviously more information will be made avaiable after the game, and it's highly likely that Houston will want some advanced imaging before making a decision about Walker's future. Dubón was the Astros' sub on Wednesday afternoon, but with three catchers on the active roster, Houston could decide to send one of Yainer Diaz or Victor Caratini down the line if Walker is going to miss extended time.

