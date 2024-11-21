Cubs' recent roster casualty could be fit for Astros infield depth in 2025

Even if the Houston Astros re-sign Alex Bregman, is there really enough depth on the roster? Releasing Jose Abreu in 2024 resulted in catchers Yainer Diaz and Victor Caratini and former outfielder Joey Loperfido playing first base. Grae Kessinger and Mauricio Dubón played more than their fair share of positions as well, and Houston began to rely on the likes of Shay Whitcomb and Zach Dezenzo at the tail-end of the 2024 campaign.

While Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña up the middle are all but assured to be back in the respective spots once the 2025 season gets underway, there are legitimate questions and concerns about the infield depth at the corners — especially if Bregman doesn't return.

The Chicago Cubs offered the Astros a relatively cheap solution on Wednesday after designating Patrick Wisdom for assignment in favor of former Cleveland Guardians right-hander Eli Morgan. The Cubs now have five days to trade Wisdom or release him outright, and with a relatively low arbitration number in 2025, the Astros could attempt to pluck him away from the Cubbies.

Cubs' recent roster casualty Patrick Wisdom could be fit for Astros infield depth in 2025

According to MLB Trade Rumors, Wisdom is expected to take home about $3 million through arbitration next season. The right-handed hitting corner infielder had a down-year in 2024 with a meager .171 batting average and a .629 OPS. But for his career, Wisdom owns a .750 OPS with 88 home runs in just over 450 games played. Wisdom is under team control for two more seasons and even has minor-league options remaining.

While some have suggested that Houston could target Willy Adames if Bregman signs elsewhere this winter, adding Wisdom to the roster right now gives the Astros the added depth they might need without having shell out significant cost in the free agent market. Adding Wisdom isn't necessarily a contingency plan, but brings an additional bat to the lineup.

The #Cubs today acquired RHP Eli Morgan from the Cleveland Guardians for OF Alfonsin Rosario.



In a corresponding move, INF Patrick Wisdom has been designated for assignment. The Cubs 40-man roster currently stands at 40 players. pic.twitter.com/HJun3IWCk8 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) November 20, 2024

Strikeouts have always been a problem for the 33-year-old, but a .480 slugging percentage suggests a platoon role at one of the corner infield spots could offer enough upside for the Astros to take a flier on Wisdom this offseason. Whitcomb committed five errors in just 14 games at the hot corner, and while Wisdom isn't an elite defender by any means, having a steady veteran presence would keep the Astros from surrendering the position.

Even if Bregman remains in Houston, having Wisdom on the roster would allow the Astros to bring along both Whitcomb and Dezenzo at a much more conservative pace. Both rookies were thrown into the fire late last season, and while they showed flashes, both players could (and probably should) be ticketed for Triple-A to begin the 2025 season.

More Houston Astros News and Rumors