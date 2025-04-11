Cubs-Kyle Tucker contract talks will anger Astros fans, but focus should be elsewhere

The Cubs gave up quite a bit in order to land Kyle Tucker this past offseason. The Houston Astros shipped their star outfielder to Chicago in exchange for Hayden Wesneski, Isaac Paredes, and Cam Smith. Given the high price tag the Cubs had to pay, it should come as no surprise that Chicago is looking to double-down on their investment and keep Tucker in the Windy City for the next several seasons.

MLB insider Mike Rodriguez is reporting that the Cubs are discussing the potential of a long-term contract extension with Tucker that could keep the three-time All-Star on the North Side for years to come. The Cubs are essentially attempting to do what the Astros could not, and are looking to lock up one of the best hitters in all of baseball.

This news will surely be met with some hostility from the Astros fanbase. But rather than bemoan the loss of Tucker, it's time for Astros fans (and the front office) to turn their attention to extending Framber Valdez.

Cubs-Kyle Tucker contract talks will anger Astros fans, but focus should be on Framber Valdez

Over the past three seasons, Valdez has averaged 30 starts and 192 innings per season while posting a 3.06 ERA with a 130 ERA+ and 3.27 FIP. That's ace-caliber stuff. During that same three-year span, Corbin Burnes has averaged 32 starts and 197 inning pitched with a 3.08 ERA, 131 ERA+ and 3.49 FIP. Much like Valdez, Burnes has been a top-10 finisher in the Cy Young race the past three seasons.

Valdez is the very definition of an ace, and if Houston doesn't act fast, they may lose him for next to nothing. The left-hander is ticketed for free agency this coming offseason, and based on the numbers, will be looking to score a deal similar to the six-year, $210 million contract Burnes signed with the Diamondbacks. If Houston is looking for a shorter-term offer, perhaps the deal that Burnes rejected — a 4-year, $180 million contract from the Baltimore Orioles — is more in line with management's line of thinking.

Unfortunately, it's Jim Crane's money and he's never handed out a contract like that. If the Astros owner is unwilling to make a deal, Houston may be shopping for new starting pitcher next winter. The Astros found out firsthand how difficult it was to replace Tucker's production this past offseason, so hopefully Crane and Co. have learned from their mistake and try to hammer out a deal with Valdez before he hits the open market.

