Compelling contingency plan could exist if Astros lose Alex Bregman in free agency

In a perfect world, the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman hammer out a multiyear contract in the coming days and put an end to the year-long discourse between the organization and their star third baseman.

Unfortunately, this world is far from perfect. In reality, Bregman is seeking a big-time deal this offseason and may well price himself right out of Houston. Bregman's agent, Scott Boras, is as shrewd as they come, and while Jim Crane has helped facilitate mega-deals in the past, this one might be too much for the Astros' owner to bear.

Thankfully, an alternative arrived during the GM Meetings that may help to calm the fears of the Astros fan base. Free agent shortstop Willy Adames, who previously suited up for the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers, is willing to move to his right and cover the hot corner. If negotiations between Bregman and the Astros fall through, Houston could have a cheaper contingency plan waiting in the wings.

Willy Adames offers compelling contingency plan if Astros lose Alex Bregman in free agency

GM Dana Brown has already called third base Houston's top priority this offseason. But with such a pathetic pool of candidates outside of Bregman, the Astros were thought to be possibly bidding against themselves in order to keep the two-time All-Star on the roster. Adames' willingness to switch positions changes that narrative just a little bit.

Beyond Bregman, Yoán Moncada might be the best available third baseman on the open market. The talent gap between Bregman and Moncada is akin to that of George Strait and some run-of-the-mill country singer who shows up to a honky tonk bar on Broadway in Nashville on a Wednesday night. There's no comparison.

Willy Adames is reportedly open to moving away from shortstop as he enters free agency.@jonmorosi mentions four teams he expects to be in the mix for the 29-year-old infielder.#MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/Fv2RCqUgQx — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 8, 2024

But with Adames tossing his hat into the ring as a third baseman, perhaps Bregman now has some competition as the top free agent infielder on the open market. Adames has four straight seasons of 24-plus home runs and, as a right-handed batter, would love to find the Crawford Boxes on a regular basis.

Astros fans would obviously prefer to have Bregman back, but in the event that he actually departs this winter, Houston does have an external option that would provide similar production.

More Houston Astros News and Rumors