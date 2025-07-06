Cedric Mullins trade buzz could have Astros weighing a bold deadline shakeup

As the calendar flips to July, all eyes will be on the MLB trade deadline. Teams have to make the decision whether to buy or sell. For the Houston Astros, the decision is obvious — and has been since Opening Day. The Astros will undoubtedly be buyers at the deadline, and a left-handed bat will be high on their list of priorities.

Cedric Mullins' name appeared in Astros trade rumors over the weekend, and the Baltimore Orioles centerfielder would definitely help fill a need. That pursuit, however, would bring an intriguing question to the forefront, however. If the Astros traded for Mullins, what would happen to Jake Meyers?

Of course, the Astros front office would tell you that adding an outfielder like Mullins would allow the team to move Jose Altuve back to second base permanently. That's the politically correct answer, and may well be the case if Houston and Baltimore matchup on a deal. But Astros fans shouldn't be shocked if Houston acquires Mullins in a trade and then used Meyers' breakout performance to help shore up the rotation and/ or the bullpen.

Cedric Mullins trade buzz could have Astros weighing whether or not to trade Jake Meyers

Meyers is having a heckuva 2025 campaign. Always a reliable defender, Meyers has finally found his stroke at the plate. He's drawing more walks and striking out less. Though Mayers can't be considered a power-hitter per se, he's no longer playing a glove-only outfielder who belongs in the bottom-third of the lineup.

But how does Meyers fit into Houston's long-term plans? He'll be a free agent after the 2027 season, and there's no chance that any talks of a contract extension have been discussed, nor should they be. While Houston loves the idea of Cam Smith in right field, eventually moving the rookie to center field has been discussed.

With the possibility of Zach Dezenzo and Jacob Melton flanking Smith and locking down the corner outfield spots, it's easy to see how Meyers' time in Space City could be coming to a close sooner than most fans think.

While this is purely speculation, the idea of selling high on Meyers at the deadline should not be completely dismissed. There aren't a great deal of talented outfielder who are likely to be moved before July 31, and given how depleted the Astros rotation has been this season, dealing Meyers could help to bring in a serviceable arm for the stretch run.

