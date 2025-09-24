Carlos Correa’s return to the Astros has gone to plan with one notable exception

Given how close the Houston Astros are right now to missing out on the playoffs, it’s clear that they wouldn’t even be in the race if they’d never re-acquired Carlos Correa in July from the Minnesota Twins. With multiple injuries afflicting Houston’s key bats in recent weeks, the Astros have needed every bit of Correa’s .285/ .342/ .425/ .766 slash line, six home runs, and 19 RBI he has contributed in 46 games since returning.

It’s not a stretch to claim that Correa has saved Houston’s season. Bringing him back already looks like a brilliant move by general manager Dana Brown. Correa isn’t just an important veteran voice in Houston’s clubhouse (though he is that); he’s a rejuvenated, productive player who might also be benefiting offensively from a position change on defense.

Still, as the Astros enter absolute crunch time, they would love to see Correa activate the one part of his game that is still missing.

The Astros could really use a power surge from Carlos Correa ASAP

Despite Correa’s essential contributions to the Astros since returning, he hasn’t reclaimed the powerful bat that he’s wielded so often in his career. Correa’s slugging percentages with Houston this season (.425) and overall (.400) are far below his career .464.

His 13 homers in 139 games this season are also low, according to his standard. Correa has hit fewer than 20 homers only once in a season where he has played at least 120 games (2023 with the Twins). He hit 14 last season in just 86 games for Minnesota.

With the Astros entering a pivotal final two series and tied for the third spot in the American League Wild Card (entering Tuesday), Houston could use a surge of slug, and Correa is long overdue to hit some homers.

The former Rookie of the Year and three-time All-Star launched a career-best 26 home runs not too long ago, in 2021, with the Astros. Why has his bat become less powerful recently? It doesn’t make sense to attribute the loss of slug to age; Correa just turned 31 on Monday.

I was today years old when I figured out Jeremy Peña and Carlos Correa share a birthday together pic.twitter.com/0V4Mm3nC30 — SleeperAstros (@SleeperAstros) September 22, 2025

If Correa can find a way to unleash his inner power once again in the coming games, he’d enhance the legacy of what has already been a savior-like return to the Astros in 2025. In fact, a clutch, late-inning homer from Correa this week — or in October — might make fans forget that he ever lost any power to begin with.

