Carlos Beltran Hall of Fame buzz will reopen Astros debate fans hate reliving

Later today the National Baseball Hall of Fame will announce the Class of 2026 and former Houston Astros outfielder Carlos Beltran is among the names to watch. Though he's probably known best for his time with the New York Mets and Kansas City Royals, Beltran spent part of two seasons in Houston (2004 and 2017) and appeared in over 200 games for the Astros during his 20 years in the big leagues.

Last year, the Baseball Writer's Association of America named three players to the Hall of Fame. Former Astros closer Billy Wagner was joined by CC Sabathia and Ichiro Suzuki were included among the Class of 2025, while Beltran fell just short with 70.3% of the vote. Players need 75% or more to find their way to Cooperstown.

The odds are quite high that Beltran will receive a phone call this afternoon proclaiming him the newest member of the Baseball Hall of Fame — the highest honor given to anyone who's ever played the game. Unfortunately for Astros fans, Beltran's impending selection is sure to open up old wounds.

Carlos Beltran's Hall of Fame case is clouded by Astros cheating scandal

The Houston fans who just want to put the actions of the Astros' 2017 sign-stealing scandal in the rearview mirror should probably just turn off the TV and log off social media for the next few days. The talking heads on television and radio, and all the New York Yankees fans — you know that's who it'll be — will restart the conversation surrounding the legitimacy of the Astros 2017 World Series championship run.

As most Astros fans know, Beltran was at the center of the sign-stealing controversy. He was mentioned by name as part of MLB's investigation into the Astros sign-stealing allegations, and it even cost him his job as the Mets' manager before he even set foot in the dugout.

But it seems doubtful that it will hinder his ability to be enshrined in Cooperstown. Beltran's résumé speaks for itself. He ended his career with 2,725 base hits, 435 home runs, 1,587 RBI, and 312 stolen bases.

While Astros fans will be happy to put all this sign-stealing nonsense behind them, it's sure to come about once again when players like Jose Altuve, George Springer, and Carlos Correa become eligible for the Hall of Fame.