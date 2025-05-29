Cam Smith's surprising rookie stat makes Astros GM Dana Brown look like a genius

When the Houston Astros traded for Cam Smith this past offseason, Dana Brown knew he was getting a solid hitter. Smith posted a .313/.396/.609 slash line in 32 minor league games last season and was known as a bat-first third base prospect with the Chicago Cubs. But did Brown know that Smith had the potential to be a Gold Glove outfielder?

While it's doubtful that Brown had that type of insight, Smith's athletic ability was not up for debate. Even at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, Smith is extremely agile and quick. The Astros had a gigantic hole in right field this past spring after dealing Kyle Tucker, but rather than chase after a veteran free agent, Houston decided to give Smith a chance in the outfield.

To date, he's passed the test with flying colors. Smith's bat has been coming around of late, but his defense has been on point all season. Through 42 games in the big leagues, Smith is worth seven defensive runs saved (DRS) and four outs above average (OAA). Among his Astros teammates, only Jeremy Peña (8 DRS) and Jake Meyers (5 OAA) are graded as better fielders this season.

Cam Smith's Gold Glove-caliber defense is making Astros GM Dana Brown look like a genius

When Brown made the decision this past December to trade Tucker, fans understood the logic. Tucker was entering the final season of his arbitration window, was unlikely to sign a team-friendly deal, and Brown was hoping to get the most bang for his buck on the trade market rather than a draft pick in 2026.

No one, however, could have foreseen that Smith would immediately become Houston's replacement for the three-time All-Star. Though Smith's bat is nowhere close to Tucker's at the moment, Smith is outplaying Tucker on defense in 2025. The former Astros' outfielder is worth -2 DRS and -1 OAA with the Cubs this season.

Throw in the fact that Brown also secured Isaac Paredes as part of the Tucker trade, and Houston's haul is beginning to look quite good. Tucker is in the NL MVP conversation with a .281/.388/.525 slash line and 151 wRC+. Paredes, however, isn't that far behind those numbers. The Astros third baseman is hitting .267/.369/.475 with a 144 wRC+.

Smith's elite defense brings an element to this trade that few, if any, expected. Smith is still just a rookie and learning a new position. As he continues to mature, this trade has the potential to get better and better for Brown and the Astros' front office.

More Houston Astros News and Rumors