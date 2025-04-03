Astros’ rookie Cam Smith has a real chance to join elite company in franchise history

In Major League Baseball, It's becoming increasingly more popular to rush prospects through the minor leagues and toss them in the big leagues to develop at the game's highest level. Sometimes it works out perfectly, other times it takes a while for the player to reach his full potential.

To this point, it's still (way) too early to determine which side of that Cam Smith, the Houston Astros' top prospect, falls on. The 22-year-old is just a few games into his big league career, and has struggled to maintain his level of play from spring training. Oh, and he's also playing a brand new position (right field) and basically learning it on the fly directly in the spotlight.

Despite the fact that he's hitting under .200, there's a reason Smith made the Astros' Opening Day roster, and it wasn't just because there weren't any other bodies available. Through 15 games, the young gun hit .342 with a 1.129 OPS while hitting four home runs and driving in 11 runs in spring training. This forced the Astros' hands and essentially made them put him on their season-opening roster. It's highly unlikely they're going to regret that decision anytime soon.

If (when, really) Smith gets his fortunes turned around, he's got a legitimate chance to join an elite group of Astros who've taken home Rookie of the Year honors. In fact, he'd be just the fourth player in franchise history to ever pull the feat off.

Astros’ Cam Smith has a real chance to join elite company in franchise history

Dating all the way back to 1991, the Astros have had just three players win Rookie of the Year Awards. Jeff Bagwell did so that year, and was the only player to pull it off while Houston called the National League home.

Since he did it and since the Astros shifted over to the American League, Carlos Correa (2015) and that Yordan Alvarez (2019) fella have done it as well. That's some pretty elite company to put your name alongside.

Smith was drafted just last year by the Chicago Cubs, but he was moved to the Astros in the Kyle Tucker trade this past offseason and is now front and center in their next youth movement. He came to Houston with just 32 games of minor league experience under his belt, but he recorded 16 extra-base hits in that time while posting a 1.004 OPS at the age of 21.

That sample size, paired with his red-hot spring showing, is just enough to prove he deserves at least a shot in The Show. Now it's up to him to get the bat going. Once he does, there's no reason he can't become the fourth Astro to be the league's best rookie.

