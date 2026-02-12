Cam Smith’s Astros roster spot may hinge on Houston pulling off long-predicted trade

Cam Smith making the Houston Astros' opening day roster was one part need, one part sizzling spring performance, and one part the brass saving face after trading away Kyle Tucker. In hindsight, Smith's meteoric rise from the draft to the bigs was probably misguided.

Now, the 23-year-old has an uphill battle to make the Opening Day roster this time around. Smith certainly had his moments last season, but as the year went on and pitchers started to adjust, he struggled, hitting the rookie wall in the process. Then came the trade deadline when the Astros added Jesus Sanchez to the outfield mix in hopes of adding a productive left-handed bat to fix their horribly unbalanced lineup.

As a result, Smith's playing time cratered, and he became essentially a weak-side platoon bat. The conditions that forced Smith into a diminished role still exist. Houston hasn't added another left-handed bat, making it seem like they'll give Sanchez another shot despite his disappointing showing down the stretch. Rookie Zach Cole also has a leg up in the competition. Cole could start in one of the outfield spots and could be the third lefty in the lineup behind Yordan Alvarez and Sanchez. Center fielder Jake Meyers rounds out the group of projected starters.

Meyers is the key to Smith's chances. He enjoyed a breakout, but suspect, season last year, and has been the subject of trade rumors all winter.

Cam Smith might need the Astros to trade Jake Meyers in order to have a shot at making the Opening Day roster

Back in November, Dana Brown told reporters that Smith would have to earn his spot again this spring. Noting the need for improvement, the Astros general manager said, "I would think he comes back and tries to play with more consistency and makes the necessary adjustments, but we have to be open to sending him back to Triple A if he hasn’t turned the corner."

Things are more complicated than that, however. If Meyers remains in Houston and Cole has a decent spring, the outfield will be full. The lack of lefty bats is just too big to ignore. At that point, the best Smith could hope to be is the fourth outfielder and a platoon partner for either Sanchez or Cole. But giving him limited at-bats isn't the best path for his development, meaning a ticket to Sugar Land is the more likely outcome in this scenario.

But if the Astros can move Meyers this spring before the mirage of his 2025 season wears off, it opens a path for Smith. Cole has experience playing center field, but the club has also stated they will give Smith a look at the position. The former Cubs' top prospect excelled in right field after transitioning from the hot corner on the fly, and his athleticism really shines in the outfield's open space. There's a chance he could really take to center, but that can only happen by opening day if Meyers finds a new home.

Meyers was thought to have a robust market at points earlier in the offseason, but with many clubs having found alternative options, it's unclear if there's still any sort of interest in his services. The best-case scenario for the Astros is the same as the best case for Smith: trade Meyers and let the hopeful future star get the run in his place. The floor isn't much lower than what they'd have by keeping Meyers, but the ceiling is exponentially higher.