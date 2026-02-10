Braves just scooped up a catcher Astros fans know all too well (and should've signed)

The Houston Astros didn't swing and miss; they struck out looking. According to MLB.com reporter Mark Bowman, former Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is in camp with the Atlanta Braves and will be competing for a spot on their Opening Day roster behind Drake Baldwin, with Sean Murphy set to begin the year on the IL.

Reports reveal that this is a minor-league deal with a non-roster invite to spring training. In other words, Heim's spot isn't even guaranteed. While there's likely increased financial compensation attached to the deal if Heim breaks camp with the big-league ball club, this is a signing the Astros could've matched, or even exceeded.

Braves scooped up catcher Jonah Heim, but the Astros should've signed him instead

After the 2025 season came to a close, Astros GM Dana Brown made a big deal about how important it was to re-sign veteran catcher Victor Caratini. Apparently, it wasn't terribly important because Houston lost him to the Minnesota Twins last month.

Now the Astros are heading into spring training with just two catchers on the 40-man roster — Yainer Diaz and César Salazar. While Diaz has All-Star potential, Salazar has just 36 Major League games under his belt and is known more for his cross-up with former starter Framber Valdez than he is for his play on the field.

In addition to the two backstops on the 40-man roster, Houston is also inviting six catchers to West Palm Beach. The only one among them with a shred of Major League experience is Carlos Perez — a player who hasn't appeared in The Show since 2023 and has a career .592 OPS. Will Bush, John Garcia, Garrett Guillemette, Collin Price, and top prospect Walker Janek will also be in camp.

There's still time for the Astros to make a move and address one of the biggest holes on their roster. Players like Mitch Garver, Elias Diaz, and Christian Vazquez are still available in free agency.

But missing out on Heim is a mistake. Though he struggled mightily last season in Arlington, from 2022-2024, he posted an OPS near .700 while playing Gold Glove defense behind the dish. The Astros could do a lot worse than Heim as their backup catcher in 2026.