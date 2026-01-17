Astros sneaky roster need could be fixed by a longtime rival

The major moves are likely finished for the Houston Astros. Jim Crane's directive has been to stay under the $244 million luxury tax threshold, and after adding Tatsuya Imai, FanGraphs' Roster Resource projects the payroll to be an eyelash shy of that mark at $242 million.

The Astros will no doubt have to shed payroll, with a mid-level contract like Jesus Sanchez likely to be moved. However, even if Houston can free up a few more million dollars, they'll need to reserve most of that savings for in-season moves.

And while you can say the roster is pretty much set, a glaring hole remains behind the plate as the club needs to find a veteran backup for Yainer Diaz. A reunion with Victor Caratini would be ideal in many ways, but after two above-average offensive seasons in the Space City, the 32-year-old switch-hitter has likely priced himself out of what the Astros can afford.

There aren't a ton of great options, but stealing away a reclamation project in former Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim could be the way to go.

Ex-Rangers catcher Jonah Heim could be the cheaper version of Victor Caratini that the Astros desperately need

It's always sweet to steal a toy from a division rival, though if Heim were to make the in-state move, he'll need some fixing up to return to form. Like Caratini, Heim is a switch-hitter, helping bring a tiny bit of balance to Houston's extremely right-handed-heavy lineup.

At one point, Heim looked like a rising star. In 2022, he posted a 99 wRC+, 16 homers, and a fielding run value of 14, making him a solid offensive performer and a fantastic defender behind the plate. He was even better during the Rangers' World Series-winning 2023 campaign, recording a 107 wRC+, 18 homers, and stellar defense, coming in at 4.0 fWAR on the year.

The last two seasons have been struggles for Heim, however. He slashed just .220/.267/.336 in 2024 and .213/.271/.332 last season. Meanwhile, Heim's defense also significantly regressed, leading to the Rangers non-tendering him earlier on this offseason.

That will make him cheap, and significantly more affordable than Caratini, and the Astros don't need him to return to the form that made him an All-Star in 2023. If the 30-year-old can fix his defense and move from a complete black hole offensively to merely a below-average hitter, he'll play in a backup role.

It wouldn't be the splashiest move, but getting a veteran backup behind the plate would do wonders for a pitching staff that is relying on some youth and inexperience to get by in 2026. Heim can provide just that.