Bleacher Report's bold prediction has Astros signing free agent Hall of Famer

The backbone of the Houston Astros has been the daunting offense that they have been able to turn out each and every year. They have been able to depend on some of the best hitters in the game like Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker.

However, their pitching staff has been no slouch either. They have developed guys like Lance McCullers Jr., Framber Valdez, Dallas Keuchel to supplement an elite offense. While the development has played a key role in the Astros pair of World Series championships, they have also relied heavily on adding to their team with solid veteran free agents. Guys like Zack Greinke, Justin Verlander, and Gerrit Cole have played major roles in both world titles.

Bleacher Report's latest article, predicting each team's starting rotation, has the Astros tapping back into the veteran pitcher well. After losing future Hall of Famer, Justin Verlander, the Astros could stand to add another dependable pitcher, with Bleacher Report predicting the Astros add Justin Verlander's future Cooperstown partner, Max Scherzer.

Bleacher Report predicts the Astros will add Max Scherzer to their starting rotation ahead of the 2025 season

Max Scherzer might go down as the greatest starting pitcher of this generation. Nicknamed "Mad Max", the energetic right-handed pitcher has established himself as one of the most consistent and dominant arms in all of baseball.

Scherzer, even though on the tail end of his career at 40-years-old, won three Cy Young awards in five year period between the Tigers and Nationals. He is a two time World Series champion, and eight time All-Star, possessing plenty of accolades.

With Houston losing Justing Verlander to the Giants, Scherzer could provide the perfect replacement as the veteran leader in the rotation. Scherzer likely wouldn't command much more than what Verlander got with the Giants, a reasonable price tag for someone who has the potential to be an ace at any given moment.

Bleacher Report's prediction for the rotation is pretty bold, especially considering the state of the Astros outfielder situation which should be more of a priority at this point. When you factor in this team's young arms, ready to break out, adding a veteran like Scherzer could be the move that pushes this Astros team back in to the ALCS.