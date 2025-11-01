Bleacher Report maps out the Astros heist of Steven Kwan in wild trade idea

Replacing Framber Valdez is likely at the top of the Houston Astros' to-do list this offseason, but ignoring how the offense broke down during the second half of the season would only further set the stage for Dana Brown being out of a job next offseason. Adding an outfielder would likely be the easiest path for Brown to go about fixing the offense, and it would also keep Jose Altuve in the infield.

Three notable free-agent outfielders are Kyle Tucker, Cody Bellinger, and Trent Grisham. Kyle Schwarber is also capable of playing the outfield, and a case could be made that the Astros could hide him in left field.

Expecting the Astros to pursue any of those four outfielders would seem to be a waste of energy. The Astros traded Tucker last offseason because of the realization they weren't going to pay him this winter, and Bellinger likely has an eye on returning to New York. Grisham could make sense, but may have a qualifying offer attached. Even if the Astros wanted to hide Schwarber in left field, chances are they would be outbid by the Phillies.

Bleacher Report’s Astros trade idea is pure Steven Kwan chaos

The Astros may need to get creative in upgrading their offense this offseason, and that is certainly one way to describe the wild trade idea from Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller. In a proposed three-team deal with the Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Guardians, Miller has the Astros landing Guardians' All-Star outfielder Steven Kwan while sending reliever Bryan Abreu to the Orioles, and outfielder Jacob Melton and starting pitcher Spencer Arrightetti to the Guardians. The Guardians also add highly-regarded Orioles' outfielder Dylan Beavers in the deal.

Melton remains one of the Astros' top prospects, but with Kwan under control through the 2027 season, there wouldn't be as much of a sting in giving him up.

While the Astros refused to give up Arrighetti as part of a deal for Dylan Cease at the trade deadline, adding an All-Star outfield for multiple seasons may have them change their tune. Especially when Arrighetti very much remains a question mark at the Major League level. Bryan Abreu has been excellent as a high-leverage relief pitcher for the Astros, but he is also a free agent after 2026.

Brown should be racing to make this deal. The issue is that there is no valid justification for this trade for either the Guardians or Orioles. Nonetheless, this chaos is food for thought until actual rumors begin to surface.