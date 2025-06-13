Astros walk right into classic Rays’ trade trap after dealing former top prospect

Every Major League teams knows the deal, right? Don't make trades with the Tampa Bay Rays. Why? Because nine times out of 10, they'll make you look foolish. Unfortunately, the Houston Astros walked right into the Rays' trap. According to MLB.com's Brian McTaggart, Houston has reportedly traded failed prospect Forrest Whitley to Tampa Bay for cash considerations in a deal that will undoubtedly come back to haunt them.

The Astros designated Whitley for assignment earlier this month, signaling an end to his time in the organization. If Whitley went unclaimed, there was a chance that he could've accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Sugar Land, but instead, the Astros and Rays worked out a trade.

Whitley's time in the Astros organization has been marked by underperformance and frustration. Whitley was suspended for violating MLB's drug prevention program earlier in his career, and over the last few seasons, has been unable to live up to the hype that comes with being a former first-round pick. Whitley will now head to the other side of the Gulf Coast and — based on previous examples — become a key cog in the Rays' bullpen.

Astros trade former top prospect Forrest Whitley to Rays

Whitley was Houston's first-round pick in 2016 — a draft filled with first-round busts. After a long and arduous journey through the minor leagues, one that included a 50-game suspension in 2018, Whitley finally made it to the big leagues in 2024.

Last season, he appeared in just three games, threw a grand total of 3 ⅓ innings with five punch outs, but was sent back to Triple-A Sugar Land. This spring was make or break for Whitley. Out of minor-league options, he had to make the Astros Opening Day roster or risk being DFA'd. As it turned out, a bone bruise gave Whitley a reprieve and he was placed on the IL to start the year.

But eventually, he returned to the bigs and the results were more of the same. In five games, Whitley couldn't find the strike zone with two hands and map. He owned a 15.4% walk rate and 7.30 FIP in 7 ⅓ innings pitched.

Whitley will now head to Tampa Bay where their pitching lab will somehow work their magic and turn him into an All-Star caliber reliever. In the past, the Rays have fleeced other teams for players like Matt Garza, Chris Archer, Ben Zobrist, and Tyler Glasnow. Don't be shocked if Whitley becomes the next in a long line of trade heists on the part of the Rays.

