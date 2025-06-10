The Houston Astros finally parted ways with Forrest Whitley over the weekend. While it's plausible that Whitley could go unclaimed and be outrighted the minor leagues, Houston's decision to DFA the former first-round pick effectively declares him as yet another draft bust.

Injuries and a drug suspension sullied Whitley's chances of making an impact, but it was ultimately an inability to throw strikes that led to his dismissal from the Astros 40-man roster. Whitley owned a 15.4% walk rate in five games this season and an unsightly 12.27 ERA.

Looking back at the 2016 MLB Draft, it was a class of also-rans. Sure, All-Stars like Bo Bichette, Pete Alonso, and Corbin Burnes were selected in the latter rounds, but many of the first-round picks — like Whitley — have crashed and burned. Nick Senzel, Mickey Moniak, and Kyle Lewis have all produced rather underwhelming MLB careers, but there were a few first-round talents who Houston probably wishes they would've selected rather than grabbing Whitley at No. 17.

3 players the Astros wish they drafted instead of Forrest Whitley

Gavin Lux, Reds infielder

With the 20th selection in the 2016 MLB Draft, the Los Angeles Dodgers picked Gavin Lux. Though injuries have hurt his overall value, Lux has a far better major-league track record than Whitley. Lux, with career slash line of .255/.331/.384, would've looked rather nice in an Astros uniform.

Lux was traded this past offseason from LA to Cincinnati. Now with the Reds, Lux is serving in a super utility role while absolutely crushing right-handed pitching. Though he struggles against lefties, Lux is hitting .308/.389/.447 against right-handers. The Astros could certainly use a bat like Lux's in the lineup right about now.

Cole Ragans, Royals pitcher

Cole Ragans went No. 30 to the Texas Rangers in 2016 after posting a 9-0 record with a 0.90 ERA during his senior year of high school. Ragans was sidelined with Tommy John surgery in 2018, and a setback required a second procedure the following year. Ragans was on the shelf from 2018 until the 2021 minor-league season got underway, and finally started to showcase his talents.

The southpaw was dealt to the Kansas City Royals in 2023 and went to his first All-Star Game in 2024. The lefty inked a team-friendly contract extension this past offseason, and while his start to the 2025 has been less than stellar, Ragans still has 76 punch outs in less than 50 innings pitched this season.

Will Smith, Dodgers catcher

Houston would've loved to have amended their selection of Whitley and selected Will Smith instead. The University of Louisville product was regarded as one of the top catching talents in the country that season, but was passed over by numerous organizations while Zach Collins and Matt Thaiss were selected.

Smith has since turned into one of the best two-way catchers in the game today. The Dodgers' starting backstop is hitting .322/.428/.491 this season with a 163 OPS+. Smith has two All-Star appearances and two World Championships on his résumé. After signing a 10-year, $140 million contract extension, Dodgers fans will get to enjoy Smith's exploits for the next decade.

