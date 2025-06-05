Astros vs. Pirates Rain Delay, June 5: Start Time, Weather Updates, Details

The Houston Astros seem to have weathered all of the turmoil from the offseason and early portions of the 2025 season. They are still dealing with injuries to their pitching staff, but it is hard to complain about a winning record at any point of the season. Going up against the Pirates who struggle to beat, well, anyone seems to be a big opportunity. however, Pittsburgh has put up more resistance than expected and now the weather is causing some havoc for the series finale.

The Astros have to be feeling good with Framber Valdez on the mound against Pittsburgh's notoriously terrible offense, though there are easier opposing pitchers to do damage against than Mitch Keller. It could end up being a pretty good game, but we have to wait for it to get going as we are officially in a rain delay after the weather failed to clear up before the official start of the game.

Astros vs. Pirates Rain Delay, 6/4: When will this game begin?

While there is a slow-moving weather system in the area that could force a postponement if develops more, expect everyone involved in this game to try and get this game in despite it being a getaway day. Having to fly into Cleveland late tonight is far from ideal, but Houston and Pittsburgh do not play each other the rest of the season and rescheduling the game could be a nightmare and rob the Astros of a day off down the stretch.

This is a delay that could hang around for a while, so sit tight. We will keep this post updated as more becomes known as to when the game will start as well as any forecast changes or observations from the delay that come out. Sit tight and hopefully we aren't waiting around all night for this game to get started.

