Astros’ trade urgency for Eugenio Suárez spikes after grim injury update

After the latest update from general manager Dana Brown over the weekend, it seems that the Houston Astros will be without All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes for a considerable amount of time. While joining the Astros' pregame show, Brown confirmed that Paredes is seeking a second opinion on his hamstring injury, and the belief is that the injury is worse than originally thought.

With Paredes seeking a second opinion, it would seem that the Astros may be without their starting third baseman for the rest of the season. While providing the update on Paredes, Brown maintained that the Astros were still in the market for a left-handed bat.

“We’re still looking for a left-handed bat, so that didn’t change,” Brown said. “If it’s an infielder, great. If it’s an outfielder, we’ll take that as well. It really didn’t change much, it’s just more of a preference to be an infielder now.”

As much as Brown has the preference of adding a left-handed bat to the Astros' lineup, the Paredes injury may not allow him to have a singular focus on such a move. Beyond that, Brandon Lowe, the left-handed bat who seemed like a perfect fit for the Astros, is currently on the IL with a foot injury. While the Rays have maintained that Lowe still could be traded, an All-Star with injury concerns is the last thing the Astros need for the rest of this season.

Astros turn eyes to Eugenio Suárez after tough injury disrupts deadline

Recent reports have confirmed that the Astros may be pivoting in the direction of Arizona Diamondbacks' All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suárez ahead of the MLB trade deadline, and they should be the top suitor.

Suárez has no shortage of interested teams ahead of the deadline, with the Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners, and Milwaukee Brewers among the most mentioned suitors. However, the Astros suddenly have a major hole in their lineup at third base. Losing an All-Star doesn't put Brown in a situation where he can be picky ahead of the deadline. Suárez and his power are a clear fit for the Astros, and that should be Houston's priority before Thursday.

