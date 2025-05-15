Astros trade reliever to White Sox after somehow capitalizing on Triple-A success

Over the offseason, the Astros offered another chance to well-traveled veteran reliever Miguel Castro after he was released by the Diamondbacks in late July, signing him to a minor league deal that included an invitation to spring training. Castro failed to break the Opening Day roster and headed to Triple-A to start the season, but he'll be packing his bags once again and heading north.

FanSided insider Robert Murray reported on Thursday that the Astros had traded him to the White Sox, though a return for Houston is has yet to be revealed (if we had to guess, it's probably cash).

Castro has pitched 19 2/3 innings for the Space Cowboys this year for a nice 2.29 ERA, five saves in six opportunities, and 20 strikeouts to just eight walks.

It was unlikely that Castro was ever going to get a shot at the majors with the Astros, whose bullpen isn't chock-full with minor league options that could've made promoting Castro easy. On the flip side, all but two of Chicago's relievers have minor league options, and they need all the help they can get.

Castro last appeared in the majors with the Diamondbacks last year, pitching 13 2/3 innings for a 5.93 ERA before being designated for assignment and released. He battled shoulder inflammation for most of that season and his fastball and changeup were blown up by opposing hitters, but his low walk rate, decent chase rate, and high ground ball rate gave the Astros some reason to believe that he could at least be a somewhat okay option to turn to in the event of injury for the major league relievers.

White Sox reliever Steven Wilson has sort of moved into Chicago's closer role since Mike Clevinger was DFA'ed and sent back to Triple-A in mid-April, but Wilson has blown both save opportunities he's been presented with so far and could face a challenge from Castro, should the White Sox immediately move him onto the 40-man roster and promote him.

It's hard to call this a loss for the Astros, who seemingly just signed Castro in the offseason because...why not? There's a far better chance that he'll resurface in the majors with the White Sox, and his early returns in Triple-A at least indicate that he's putting his best foot forward with his new club.

