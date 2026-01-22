Astros' trade plans may hit a snag and they have Alex Bregman to thank

In theory, Alex Bregman signing with the Chicago Cubs should have made life easier for the Houston Astros. The Astros weren't involved in Bregman's bidding this time around, but with the Cubs serving as the surprise suitor, it seemed like the Boston Red Sox would be a natural trade partner for the Astros in their efforts to move Isaac Paredes.

While the Red Sox and Astros are believed to be talking through variations of a trade centered around Paredes, Bregman's arrival with the Cubs may offer Boston an alternative trade target.

This is not a surprise or particularly revelatory, but have heard the Red Sox are, in fact, involved in serious trade talks all over the place when it comes to adding to the positional player group. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) January 21, 2026

Astros may not be alone in wanting to ship an infielder to the Red Sox

The selling point on Paredes is that he is an All-Star third baseman with two years of control. Likely making in the neighborhood of $10 million in each of the next two years, Paredes is certainly an affordable option for a team looking for an upgrade at third base.

The issue is that the Cubs might be willing to trade an even more affordable option. Matt Shaw has been unseated at third base by Bregman's arrival at third base, and the Cubs plan on using him in a utility role across the infield and outfield.

While there is no doubt that the former first-round pick could thrive in that role, the Cubs may reach a point where the logical decision is to trade him. Bregman will be entrenched at third base for the next five seasons, shortstop Dansby Swanson is under control through the 2029 season, and while second baseman Nico Hoerner is a free agent next offseason, the Cubs likely will make an effort to sign him to an extension. There may not be a path to Shaw seeing regular playing time in Chicago.

As the Cubs look to address other areas of their roster or even replenish their farm system, trading Shaw does hold merit. If they reach that point, Shaw could be a more appealing option for a team like the Red Sox instead of Paredes.

Offensively, Shaw had an up-and-down rookie season in Chicago, but he hit 11 home runs during the second half of the season while posting a 130 wRC+. He's not a finished product, and there likely will be adjustments needed, but the second-half sample is enough for his ceiling to remain high. Add in the fact that Shaw was a Gold Glove finalist at third base, is a pre-arbitration player under control through the 2031 season, and suddenly, he may be the more appealing target than Paredes. Especially for a team like the Red Sox, who value cost certainty.

Now, the silver lining for the Astros, unlike how they may view Paredes, the Cubs aren't compelled to trade Shaw at this moment. If a team sends them an aggressive offer, they will do so, but Chicago is also comfortable holding onto him.

Nonetheless, the Astros may want to push to get things wrapped up with the Red Sox before they get any ideas about what a trade for Shaw may look like.