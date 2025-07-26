Astros’ trade deadline shift makes one thing very clear about their rotation

It’s impossible to talk about the 2025 Houston Astros without discussing the litany injuries incurred by this year's team. No matter where you look, there’s a part of the Astros’ roster that’s been limited by some kind of injury. But new comments from Astros GM Dana Brown seem to signal things could be turning around soon.

Brown held court with the Astros’ beat writers earlier this week and said the team will be “prioritizing the bats” at next week’s trade deadline. That makes sense since the Astros are down multiple position players, but it’s also a bit surprising considering all the other needs the team has.

The Astros have an eye-popping 17 players on the injured list; eight of whom are pitchers. Brown's priority at the deadline, however, is due in large part to the timetable of the impending returns of Houston's starters.

Astros’ trade deadline shift signals that the rotation is getting healthy

Cristian Javier made his third rehab start Tuesday night at Triple-A. The Astros will have three rehabbing starters make a rehab appearance for Double-A Corpus Christi this weekend. Spencer Arrighetti is first in line to return, and could be followed soon by Javier.

The Astros’ rotation has been anchored by its two-headed core of Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez, but they still need reinforcements behind them. While Javier may not be able to recapture the magic he had in 2022 and has been a part of two no-hitters.

Getting Arrighetti, Javier, J.P. France, Luis Garcia back will help Houston shift their trade deadline focus from a frontline starter to an impact bat. The Astros are going to be without Isaac Parades for the foreseeable future due, and have already been playing without Yordan Alvarez for a most of the season.

Based on Brown’s comments, it looks like the Astros are willing to tighten their focus to get what they want in that market. With an extra bat and the return of their injured starters, Houston has a chance to get back to the postseason and perhaps even the World Series.

