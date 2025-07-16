Under normal circumstances, a team having four players named to the All-Star Game would be exciting. Houston Astros fans were eager to see Josh Hader take the mound in a big spot against NL's best, or perhaps see team ace Hunter Brown face the heart-of-the-order that included Ketel Marte, Freddie Freeman, and Manny Machado. Unfortunately, that didn't happen.

Hader, Brown, Jeremy Peña, and Isaac Paredes made the All-Star team, but none of them played in the game. Peña is still injured, Paredes couldn't play due to a family issue, and Brown pitched on Sunday. Hader was the only potential option, but never made his way into the game.

While reasonable grounds for lack of participation, Astros fans are probably (and understandably) feeling a bit cheated after the All-Star Game.

Astros total absence from All-Star Game is extremely bittersweet

Peña was at the All-Star festivities, but is still nursing a broken rib. If he could've played in the All-Star Game, he would've. The way the Houston's rotation lined up, Brown had to pitch so that the Astros could finished the first half strong which does ultimately matter more. One hopes that Paredes had a serious/important family event that warranted missing out.

But that doesn't change how it feels the morning after the All-Star Game. Astros fans have been through the wringer going back to last offseason. A franchise icon left in free agency and then the front office traded away Kyle Tucker. Most thought Houston would take a step back this season, and instead they have triumphed in the first half. The All-Star Game should have been a celebration of that.

Ultimately, this is going to be a short-term disappointment. Though it would've been great to see the Astros' best match up against baseball's elite, getting players healthy while also receiving some much needed rest could pay big dividends by the end of the season. If the Astros make the playoffs with their best players fresh, it will all be worth it even if it feels bad right now.

