Astros' timing issue may complicate Cam Smith contract extension plans

The Houston Astros could be headed toward being one of the biggest disappointments of the 2026 season. A fate that would certainly bring sweeping changes to the coaching staff and front office, but also may derail the chance of accomplishing the one thing that should be a priority this season. Cam Smith has returned to looking like an ascending superstar, and now would be the time for the Astros to sign him to a contract extension.

It's been the trend across baseball this month. The Chicago Cubs did it with Pete Crow-Armstrong, the Pirates followed suit with Konnor Griffin, and the Tigers got in on the movement with a new deal for Kevin McGonigle.

Generally, those extensions are what every organization should seek. It's the cleanest way for a team to keep their books, and often allows for long-term control over a player that figures to be at the core of their success.

It's also been the fatal flaw in the Astros' decade run of contention. The team was unable to sign Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa, and Framber Valdez to early deals, leading to each leaving Houston the first moment they hit free agency. Sure, Correa's back with the Astros, but the point remains over the team's previous resistance to early extensions.

Astros' turmoil could ruin their Cam Smith extension hopes

For that reason alone, it's fair to doubt how seriously the Astros will approach contract talks with Smith this season. considering he may have already priced him out of Houston's comfort zone. As The Athletic's Chandler Rome (subscription required) alludes, the window isn't closed, but the timing may not be in Houston's favor.

There's also the unfortunate reality that the general manager overseeing the contract talks with Smith may not be in his position for much longer. The longer the Astros' season spirals out of control, the more likely it is that Dana Brown is out of a job before the end of the season.

Along those lines, it feels unlikely that Jim Crane would sign off on any sizable extension while Brown's status is in question. Changes, soon or at the end of the season, are coming to the Astros' front office, and that could bring an end to the team's chances of signing Smith to an early extension.