Astros strike surprise trade with the Yankees as roster woes and injuries mount

The Houston Astros are in the middle of the roughest stretches the franchise has seen in several years. They have lost three straight games and eight of their last 10, injuries are plaguing them on both sides of the ball, and their pitching staff has imploded. Even Christian Walker, who looked great at the start of the season, has gone from one of the league's hottest hitters to one of the coldest. Desperate times call for desperate measures.

The Astros' infield depth is in a very odd place at the moment. Isaac Paredes is having to move around all over the place to accommodate absences, while Zach Dezenzo and Jeremy Peña are on the shelf with injuries. It feels like most of the infield alignments Houston have employed recently have been imperfect at best, with the loss of Peña being particularly problematic to cover for. In hindsight, trading Mauricio Dubon may have been a crucial error.

However, the Astros are not going down without a fight. In fact, they turned to one of their most bitter rivals for an assist as Houston struck a trade with the Yankees for shortstop Braden Shewmake.

Source: Infielder Braden Shewmake was traded to the Houston Astros.



The 28-year-old was on the roster of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) April 19, 2026

Astros push bitter rivalry aside with trade with the Yankees for Braden Shewmake

Shewmake is an interesting player, although the odds that he provides much more than a modest impact are very low. The former first-round pick has proven to be a very strong defender at short, but his bat hasn't performed anywhere close to his college days. After the Braves eventually moved on from him, Shewmake ended up landing with the Yankees, where he was stashed on their 40-man roster as a depth piece before being designated for assignment back in February.

The Astros have to be viewing Shewmake as organizational depth and little else, because his numbers at Triple-A this season don’t inspire the most confidence. In 36 plate appearances so far in 2026, Shewmake has only managed a .250/.314/.313 with just two extra-base hits. At least Shewmake could be a capable defensive option until Peña returns from his hamstring injury.

It is certainly odd to see the Astros turn to the Yankees for reinforcements, but they put themselves in this position. Houston is not a good baseball team right now, and they have been absolutely savaged by injuries to key players like Peña, Hunter Brown, and Josh Hader. They just have to figure out how to survive until they get healthier, and others turn things around. Shewmake at least gives them another option to try and do just that.