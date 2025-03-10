Astros' star wildly disrespected after rankings for 2025 AL MVP favorites emerge

OK, let's take a deep breath here. The early favorites for the American League MVP are out. While there is a comprehensive list available, guess who isn't even among the candidates? Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez. Astros fans clearly won't be happy about this.

It's simply mind-boggling to see a list provided by MLB.com and there's zero mention of Alvarez. Sure he's going to primarily be a designated hitter this season, but last season, Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani won the National League MVP crown without a position. No pitching for Ohtani, just going up to the plate and making loud, solid contact.

Yordan Alvarez has posted four consecutive 30+ HR seasons.



Will he crack 40 for the first time in 2025? pic.twitter.com/kuntKWZPKW — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 20, 2025

Are you joking? No love for Yordan? Among the AL MVP favorites listed are Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson, Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez.

Astros' star Yordan Alvarez wildly disrespected after rankings for 2025 AL MVP favorites emerge

These are all quality players for their teams. But it's silly to not even include Alvarez. It's a miscarriage of MLB justice. Guerrero had a so-so season in 2024 and he stinks as a defender. Witt played hard all season long and deserves his flowers. Judge helped lead the Yankees to the World Series, but his outfield play can be questionable at times. Ramirez, who's consistently underrated, was a key player in helping to get the Guardians advance to the ALCS last season.

But no Alvarez? Last season, he hit .308 with 35 home runs and 86 RBI. Alvarez had a .567 slugging percentage, a .959 OPS, and 170 total hits. He puts fear in opposing pitchers. Every time he steps into the batters' box, the Astros' offense swirls around his powerful left-handed swing. Yeah, he's not MVP worthy. Give me a break. Alvarez might be just a full-time DH now that Jose Altuve is getting his reps out in left field.

The players know all too well about Alvarez and his ability to carry the Astros on his back offensively. It would be simple redemption if Alvarez ends up capturing the AL MVP award in 2025. If it happens, then we can look back at this MLB list and laugh and laugh.

