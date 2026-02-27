Astros' spring training experiment could quietly hint at Jake Meyers' trade

Opening Day is a month away, but the Houston Astros may not be done making moves. Everyone is aware of the infield logjam that eventually has to lead to a trade of Christian Walker or Isaac Paredes, but the Astros also need to figure out what the plan is for their outfield, and the early days of spring training may have hinted at another trade that Dana Brown and Co. are looking to make.

The Astros plan on giving Cam Smith some runway in center field during spring training, and that could suggest that they remain hopeful to find a trade partner for current starting center fielder Jake Meyers.

Astros' Cam Smith plan may hint that a Jake Meyers trade is still on the table

Smith looked the part in right field for the Astros during his rookie year in 2025, but his offensive struggles toward the final months of the campaign have led to his role on the Opening Day roster being in question. The early word out of Florida was that the Astros needed to see Smith take a step forward if he was going to make the team's Opening Day roster.

As of now, Smith seems to have lost his starting spot. Assuming Yordan Alvarez is used as the Astros' designated hitter in 2026, the Opening Day outfield may have Joey Loperfido in left field, Meyers in center field, and Zach Cole in right field.

With the Astros experimenting with Smith in center field, it's a sign that they still plan on selling higher on Meyers' trade value or are at least very open to it. Meyers' 2025 season was easily the best offensive run of his career, slashing .292/.354/.373 with a wRC+ of 107. Turning 30 in June and under control through the 2027 season, now is seemingly the time for the Astros to trade Meyers if they believe one of Cole or Smith has the higher upside.

Honestly, there may be some surprise that Meyers is still on the Astros' roster. Trade rumors were heavy around the Winter Meetings that the Astros were working on a trade of their 2017 draft pick. The rumors around Meyers have since been silenced, but as they map out the plan for their roster on Opening Day, they might be about to pick back up.