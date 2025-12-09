Astros rumors swirl as Jake Meyers sees trade interest steadily expand

After finally breaking out at the plate in 2025 despite some injury issues, Houston Astros outfielder Jake Meyers once again finds himself in the middle of trade chatter this offseason. Meyers has easily been one of the most rumored Astros players on the trade market the last couple of years, but this offseason feels like the time has finally come for the two sides to part ways.

Thanks to his always excellent defense in center field and hitting .292 in 381 plate appearances, Meyers actually has trade value this go-around, and Houston needs to free up some salary and roster space in order to address other problems on the roster. It may seem like trading Meyers now, when he is actually helpful on both sides of the ball, is counterproductive, but moving Meyers is probably the easiest swap the Astros can make right now.

Down at the Winter Meetings, the market seems to agree, as there is substantial interest in Meyers already. In fact, more suitors keep coming with the Royals and Reds officially expressing interest in trading for Meyers.

Astros Rumors: Add the Reds and Royals as teams that are in pursuit of a Jake Meyers trade

The Royals are only kind of new to the Meyers conversation, as there were times during this offseason when Kansas City was mentioned as a potential fit for Meyers. Meyers also really seems like the Royals' type as a defense-first grinder with limited upside. It is honestly a bit of a miracle that the organization ended up with Bobby Witt Jr. somehow before they overhauled their scouting department under Brian Bridges.

As for the Reds, that actually makes sense as well, even though Cincinnati hasn't really been mentioned much until now. The Reds need talent that won't stretch their very limited payroll. Depending on how much the Astros ask for in a trade, the Reds might actually be the best fit on paper for a Meyers trade.

With that, you can add those two squads to the Phillies, Mets, and Rays, who were already floated as landing spots for Meyers. The Winter Meetings are winding down soon, and there is no guarantee that a Meyers trade will happen before they conclude, but momentum is definitely building, and we could reach a breaking point any time now.