Astros Spring Breakout roster features one of Houston's biggest offseason additions

MLB Spring Breakout was wildly successful in 2024. In fact, so many fans loved seeing the top prospects from all over the sport take center stage last spring that Major League Baseball brought the event back this year.

The Houston Astros' best and brightest prospects will take the field against the Washington Nationals' top young talent. The game will be held on on Friday, March 14th and begin at 1:05 p.m CT.

Many scouts feel as though the Astros farm system is, well, lacking. Most of Houston's top prospects are not mentioned among the industry's top 100 prospects, but that doesn't mean that the Astros organization is devoid of talent.

Astros Spring Breakout roster features top prospect Cam Smith

Houston's budding young star, Cam Smith, will lead the charge for the Astros during the team's Spring Breakout game against the Nats. Smith has been one of Houston's biggest stars during spring training, showcasing plenty of power during his first few Grapefruit League games. At this rate, the Astros are going to have a hard time keeping him off the major league roster later this year.

Joining Smith on the Astros infield are Brice Matthews and Chase Jaworsky among others. Flipping to the outfield, Houston will send out Jacob Melton, Luis Baez, and Kenni Gomez. Hanging the signs for the Astros young hurlers will be top catching prospect Walker Yanek.

Astros Spring Breakout roster (Position Players)

Cam Smith, IF

Brice Matthews, IF

Chase Jaworsky, IF

Jacob Melton, OF

Luis Baez, OF

Tommy Sacco Jr., IF

Kenni Gomez, OF

Walker Janek, C

Pascanel Ferreras, IF

Austin Deming, IF

Collin Price, C

Nehomar Ochoa Jr., OF

Jancel Villarroel, C

Joseph Sulliva, OF

Speaking of the pitching staff, Miguel Ullola, Anderson Brito, and Juan Bello will all see time on the bump for Houston during the Spring Breakout game next week. James Hicks, Jose Fleury, and Jackson Nezuh are also part of the roster.

Astros Spring Breakout roster (Pitchers)

Miguel Ullola, RHP

Anderson Brito, RHP

Ramsey David, RHP

Wilmy Sanchez, RHP

Ethan Pecko, RHP

James Hicks, RHP

Jose Fleury, RHP

Alimber Santa, RHP

Jackson Nezuh, RHP

Alexis Santos II, RHP

Bryce Mayer, RHP

The game will allow several of the Astros top prospects to strut their stuff. Several non-roster invitees are among the list of participants, most of the Astros prospects are expected to begin the 2025 season in the minor leagues.

