Astros somehow get value in trade for Nate Pearson as deadline seller takes bait

When the Houston Astros designated Nate Pearson for assignment earlier this week, it was a reminder that offseason additions Dana Brown made for the pitching staff haven't exactly worked out. A former first-round pick with a fastball approaching triple digits, it seemed likely that Pearson was going to have interest on the waiver wire.

The Astros were able to find a trade partner, shipping Pearson to the Kansas City Royals. The specifics of the trade aren't fully out, but it's hard to imagine the Astros receiving much of consequence.

The Astros are trading reliever Nate Pearson to the Kansas City Royals, sources tell @TheAthletic — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) July 22, 2026

It's entirely possible this is a lesser version of the Lance McCullers Jr. trade. The Astros shipped McCullers to the Milwaukee Brewers last week, in part, to get some money off the books and create additional space. Pearson was making less than $2 million this season, but saving any amount of money likely will help the Astros' cause at the deadline.

The Nate Pearson Astros' experiment went exactly how anyone should have expected

The biggest wart with Pearson's potential has been his command. In the past few years, there was hope that a move to the bullpen would unlock some version of success. That hasn't been the case.

This year with the Astros, Pearson has an ERA of 3.60 in 16 appearances. That would indicate some level of success, but he's walking over 14% of the hitters he's faced. Not to mention, his strikeout rate has fallen under 20%. At the time of his signing during the offseason, there was some belief that the Astros were planning on converting Pearson back to being a starting pitcher. An early injury led to the Pearson falling out of the conversation for a rotation spot, penciling his return to the bullpen.

Honestly, even if it's a new notepad, Brown deserves credit for getting something of value for Pearson. While the Royals are expected to be a seller at the deadline, most of the players they are expected to shop are pitchers. If nothing else, Pearson gives them an experienced arm to put in the bullpen once the smoke from the deadline is cleared.

The trade of Pearson is likely the first of several moves the Astros will make before now and August 3. It's become clear they are looking for help in their rotation, and they remain in search of a left-handed hitting outfielder. Logical or not, the Astros are barreling toward being buyers at the deadline.