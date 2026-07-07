Astros Rumors: Tarik Skubal interest ignores Dana Brown trade deadline reality

The Houston Astros are in pretty familiar territory as they approach the MLB trade deadline. The Astros have a need in the outfield, and could stand to bolster their starting rotation. The only difference with where they were last summer is that Houston has struggled to stay above .500 since the first week of the regular season.

What has kept the Astros in "contention" this season is the fact they reside in the American League West. Under normal circumstances, especially with a lame-duck general manager in Dana Brown, the Astros would be sellers.

Selling, for now, appears to be off the table. As long as the Astros are in contention, it would seem likely they will buy at the deadline. Even with that impression, one would image there's a cap to the level of buying the Astros will do at the deadline.

It's why a double-take is needed when scanning though Bob Nightengale's latest for the USA Today. Nightengale has made habit of throwing out rumors that may or may not have been fully vetted, and now feels like the appropriate time to mention that the MLB insider has connected the Astros to Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal.

"The Houston Astros, badly needing an outfielder, are showing strong interest in Mickey Moniak and Jake McCarthy of the Colorado Rockies. They also plan to be in the Tarik Skubal and Sonny Gray sweepstakes."

Astros pursuing Tarik Skubal at the trade deadline likely ends where it starts

Mention the Astors need an outfielder? Check. Mention a couple of controllable outfielders that Astros could be interested in? Check. Reveal that the Astros plan to be in the Tarik Skubal (and Sonny Gray) sweepstakes? Wait...what.

On some level, yes, the Astros could be planning to be interest in Tarik Skubal. Chances are the extent of that interest ends right after Dana Brown makes the call.

Obviously, Skubal would address the need the Astros have in the rotation. The problem is that even if trades could be forced in reality, and not MLB The Show, it's still hard constructing a package of Astros prospects that puts Astros in the same conversation as the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, or Los Angeles Dodgers. Or, just about any other contender.

Sure, the Astros have two top 100 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, but neither is likely to be of much interest for the Tigers as the headliner of a potential trade.

Beyond farm system health, it's hard to imagine Brown having the green-light for that type of trade. Mostly because if the Astros fail to reach the postseason, Brown is going to be out as the team's general manager at the end of the season.

Generally, every team should have interest in Skubal. Realistically, the Astros are one of the teams who can immediately be ruled out of Skubal's trade sweepstakes.