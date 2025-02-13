Astros social media team completely misses the mark after Alex Bregman-Red Sox deal

Sometimes saying nothing at all is better than saying something nice. While the Houston Astros social media —who we are sure was well meaning — is just doing their job, there's a time and place for everything. Unfortunately, following the events that transpired late on Wednesday night, the Astros social media team missed this one by a mile.

By now, Astros fans are waking up to the harsh reality that Alex Bregman will not be coming back to Houston in 2025. News broke late last night that the longtime Astros third baseman, who was in talks to return to Houston, signed a three-year, $120 million with the Boston Red Sox.

Though the idea of an Astros-Bregman reunion slowly died over the past few days, many of the Houston faithful were holding out hope that the two sides would come to an agreement. That, of course was a rather foolish notion considering that Bregman is represented by Scott Boras, but the Astros were right to attempt to re-sign the 30-year-old even after trading for Isaac Paredes earlier this offseason.

Astros social media team celebrates spring training after Alex Bregman exits for the Red Sox

Early this morning, the Astros' X account posted four pictures of the sunrise over the team's spring training complex in Florida with the caption, "Rise and shine Astros fans, pitchers and catchers report today." That's what you call bad timing, folks. Read the room.

Rise and shine Astros fans, pitchers and catchers report today. pic.twitter.com/vLJdm3MJiy — Houston Astros (@astros) February 13, 2025

Now, to be fair, while numerous outlets have been reporting Bregman's new deal with the Red Sox, it's highly unlikely that all the i's have been dotted, nor have all the t's been crossed. The Red Sox themselves did not issued a statement on the signing prior to the Astros' post on X, meaning that it's not yet official.

The Astros social media team will surely post a tribute to Bregman once his departure from H-Town becomes official. There is no world where they wouldn't acknowledge the move and Bregman's legacy. But for now, a good deal of Astros fans are in mourning.

It's certainly a blow to the Astros' chances in 2025 and the Houston community as a whole. Bregman was beloved during his tenure in Houston, and the Astros will have a tough time filling his production both on and off the field.

