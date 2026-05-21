Astros' skid spawn Josh Hader trade rumors with links to his former team

Houston Astros fans aren't used to these kinds trade rumors, but the team's slow start to the 2026 season already has several high-profile names drawing the attention of opposing GMs. The early-season trade speculation centered around Yordan Alvarez was almost humorous, but there might actually be a tangible link between Josh Hader and his former club, the San Diego Padres.

According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic (subscription required), the Padres are looking to add some bullpen help before the trade deadline. Lin cited two possible trade candidates, including Hader and Boston Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman.

Astros rumors link Josh Hader to the Padres

Before joining the Astros on a five-year, $95 million deal back in 2024, he was part of the Padres' bullpen. The Milwaukee Brewers traded Hader to the Friars at the 2022 trade deadline. There were oftentimes some tense moments between the All-Star closer and his former club, most notably centered around his inability to pitch beyond just one inning.

This was, of course, discussed as nauseam after Houston signed Hader a few years back. Fans were curious how the Astros planned to use Hader over the course of the season, but having received a massive contract and no longer tied to MLB's arbitration system, the left-hander had no issue going beyond one inning of work. Since coming to Houston, Hader's made 16 multi-inning appearances.

Hader is sidelined at the moment due to injury. He began the 2026 season on the IL due to left biceps tendinitis. He was transferred to the 60-day IL on April 17 and cannot be activated until at the least the end of May. The injury update from the Astros was that Hader completed one inning of work in a rehab assignment at Double-A, but will need several more before he returns to a Major League mound.

Hader is owed $19 per season through 2028 and has a full no-trade clause. If Houston intends to deal him they'll undoubtedly have to navigate that aspect of his contract. If the Astros are thinking about trading Hader, that's a sign that they're bailing on the 2026 campaign and focusing on next season.