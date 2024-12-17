Astros sign former Cubs and Mets catcher who has strictly served in specific role

The Houston Astros offseason has not gone the way the fanbase was hoping. The Astros have already bid farewell to Kyle Tucker and are struggling to retain Alex Bregman. Recent whispers that Framber Valdez is on the trade block won't improve morale throughout the clubhouse, either.

But the Astros did offer fans a bit of good news this week. Houston has agreed to terms with former Chicago Cubs and New York Mets catcher Joe Hudson. The veteran inked a minor-league deal with the Astros and will presumably receive a non-roster invite to spring training in Florida.

Astros sign former Cubs and Mets catcher Joe Hudson

But let's not get too excited, Astros fans. While it's great to see Houston actually sign a player rather than drag out the free agency process for months on end, adding Hudson to the roster isn't going to move the needle, and represents little more than a depth option at Triple-A.

But after seeing a surprisingly booming catching market this winter, securing a capable backstop like Hudson is a wise investment. Travis d'Arnaud, Gary Sánchez, and Danny Jansen have agreed to hefty free agent deals this offseason, and the market is incredibly thin at the catching position.

Finding a top-flight catcher who can be a focal point in your lineup is difficult. In other words, the Astros have a luxury in starting catcher Yainer Diaz. Houston found a fine backup in free agency last offseason in Victor Caratini, and both players will surely see significant time on the field next season.

But the job of catcher is an arduous one, and Caratini proved that by missing about a month last season with a hip flexor strain. Diaz went unscathed last season and appeared in nearly 150 games, but catchers put their bodies through a lot. One stray foul ball or an errant swing from an opponent could send you to the IL for weeks. So Houston is hedging their bets with the addition of Hudson. The Astros also have César Salazar on the 40-man roster as well.

While a relatively simple transaction, adding Hudson was purposeful. Astros GM Dana Brown will need to make some more purposeful decisions in the coming days. Finding a replacement for Tucker would be a nice place to start.

