The Houston Astros' void at first base has already become a point of contention and the offseason hasn't officially begun. Houston cut ties with Jose Abreu midway through the 2024 season after it was apparent that their 2022 free agent signing was a bust. Admitting the mistake, however, is only half of the puzzle. Now, the Astros have to fix it.

Astros GM Dana Brown has downplayed the need for reinforcements at first base, but the fanbase isn't buying it. Astros fans saw enough during the 2024 campaign to know that some sort of platoon involving Victor Caratini, Jon Singleton, and Zach Dezenzo isn't going to work.

Astros owner Jim Crane could back up the Brinks truck for New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, but that seems unlikely. There is, however, another option that would offer the Astros an upgrade at first base without breaking the bank.

Astros should revisit trade deadline talks with Rays to solve void at first base by adding of Yandy Díaz

Yandy Díaz was a name that Astros fans became familiar with rather quickly this past summer after rumors emerged of a potential deal between Houston and the Tampa Bay Rays. A longtime playoff contender, Tampa Bay decided to have a sell-off of sorts this past July and moved a number of talented players.

While Díaz's name was kicked about by a number of interested teams, the Rays ultimately held on to their first baseman. But given Tampa Bay's typical budgetary restraints and penchant to deal players before they lose their trade value, it's a good bet that Díaz will be available this winter.

Díaz, 33, is under contract through next season with a team option for 2026. The veteran went to the All-Star Game in 2023 and has posted an OPS+ above 100 every year since 2018. Díaz will make $10 million next season with a $12 million club option for the following season. Díaz's deal has no buyout attached to option, so if the Astros cut bait after the first year, they wouldn't be out any money at all.

It's rather surprising that Díaz has become lost in the shuffle while the bulk of the chatter surrounds Alonso, Paul Goldschmidt, and others. The Astros don't have a top-heavy talent pool down on the farm, but the Rays will oftentimes go with a "quantity over quality" approach during their trade negotiations. Tampa Bay has such confidence in their player development that they'll take on players that few other clubs find relevant, only to turn them into All-Stars. They typically believe in their ability to win any trade. Frankly, Brown should think twice about dealing any player Tampa Bay expresses interest in.

Houston cannot afford to let first base go unaddressed this offseason. Being that Díaz is a right-handed hitter, it would also help to offset the potential loss of Alex Bregman, should the Astros fail to re-sign their free agent to-be. Don't be shocked if the "Díaz to Houston" rumors resurface in the coming weeks.

