Astros should avoid surprise trade reunion with former star to replace Alex Bregman

Right now, the Houston Astros are hellbent on bringing Alex Bregman back this offseason. Despite the headwinds to such a deal, including dealing directly with Scott Boras, a robust market for Bregman's services, and Houston's self-imposed payroll constraints, the Astros remain optimistic that they can get something done.

However, not planning for the possibility that Bregman doesn't come back would be foolish at best and actual malpractice at worst.

There are signs that the Astros are doing just that. Houston beat writers are floating free agents that would be fits for the team in the event (and perhaps only if) Bregman leaves. The longer these negotiations with Boras/Bregman drag on, the more likely alternatives will begin to present themselves.

However, one trade option that the Astros should avoid, unless the deal is too good to pass up, is former Houston All-Star Carlos Correa, who was floated as a possible trade candidate recently.

Twins say they plan to keep Carlos Correa and the core, but also an open mind on trades https://t.co/D03EF5KFDE — The Athletic Minnesota (@TheAthleticMIN) November 15, 2024

A Carlos Correa reunion would be too great a risk for the Astros to take

Astros fans were gutted when Correa left town and signed with the Twins before the 2022 season. However, Houston seemed to have no interest in meeting Correa's substantial contract demands, and he ultimately decided to leave in search of a giant payday that never really came. Thanks to a questionable physical and medical concerns, Correa had multiple nine-figure deals fall through with the Giants and Mets before he ultimately went back to the Twins for 2023 and beyond.

When Correa is on the field, he remains a force. In 86 games in 2024, Correa slashed .310/.388/.517 with 14 homers, which ranks among the best rates of offensive production in his career, while also grading out well defensively. Sounds like a guy that Houston should be clamoring to bring back, right?

Well, not exactly. Correa also missed a ton of time with plantar fasciitis, which is a condition that has a nasty tendency of popping back up again. Combine those recent injury issues with his iffy medicals and the not insignificant fact that Correa is owed well north of $30 million a season through at least 2028, and the Astros should steer clear unless the Twins eat a big chunk of his money.

Fortunately, any Correa trade feels pretty unlikely. In addition to the fact that he has a full no-trade clause, the Twins were quick to quash the Correa trade chatter and, at least publicly, committed to him being a part of their core going forward. Whether or not Correa is actually available, Houston should probably steer clear unless the offer is too good to pass up.

