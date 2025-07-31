Astros rumors point to unexpected All-Star as Houston scrambles for outfield help

The Houston Astros have been linked to numerous names over the past few hours, but MLB Network's Jon Morosi just pulled a name out of left field, literally. Morosi is reporting that the Astros are one team to watch in the Steven Kwan derby.

The Cleveland Guardians All-Star outfielder — who's also a three-time Gold Glove Award-winner — has apparently caught the eye Astros GM Dana Brown. It would certainly be an upgrade to both the lineup and the team's overall defense.

Kwan has become one of the hottest names available at this year's trade deadline, and Morosi is also reporting that it's becoming increasingly likely that he will be dealt before the 5 p.m. CT deadline passes.

Astros Rumors: Houston targeting Guardians All-Star Steven Kwan

The Guardians, who were in the ALCS last season, have fallen out of contention, are hopelessly behind the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central, and have become sellers at the deadline. Cleveland has already traded Shane Bieber to the Toronto Blue Jays, and it would seem that Kwan could be the next to go.

The Astros have had a whale of time filling in gaps throughout the season. Countless injuries have derailed any and all plans that manager Joe Espada had when the season began. Jose Altuve was supposed to be the Astros left fielder, but numerous injuries incurred by other players have seen the former MVP yo-yo'd between the outfield and second base.

The Astros have been seeking a left-handed bat since the season began, and Kwan is one of the best in the game. While no one is going to confuse the diminutive Guardians' outfielder for Aaron Judge, Kwan has tremendous bat-to-ball skills, rarely strikes out, and has plenty of speed on the base paths.

This type of trade would cost and arm and leg, however. Previous reports linked Kwan to San Diego Padres top prospect Leodalis De Vries. The shortstop has since been traded to the Athletics in a deal for Mason Miller, but De Vries is widely regarded as a top-5 prospect in all of baseball. What would that cost the Astros?

Houston would have to surrender quite the prospect package in order to land Kwan. You're probably talking about names like Brice Matthews, Miguel Ullola, and Walker Janek to even start the conversation with Cleveland. Will Brown give up those prospects to improve the outfield? The clock is ticking.

