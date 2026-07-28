Astros Rumors: MLB insider just suggested this Reds bat as a perfect fit (and he’s right)

The last couple of years, if it has felt like the Houston Astros have been in constant need of a lefty hitting outfielder, that is because they have. They hoped that they had addressed the need when they traded for Jesus Sanchez at last year's trade deadline, but he was a flop in Houston. So far, the Astros' attempts to remedy the situation in 2026 have been decidedly lacking. However, this is one demographic that actually does have some intriguing options available at the trade deadline.

Most point to the Rockies' Mickey Moniak as an option and rightfully so. However, not only could he be cost-prohibitive for a prospect-poor team like the Astros because of his extra year of team control, but it is sounding more and more like Colorado intends to keep Moniak past the trade deadline.

However, that does not mean that Houston doesn't have other options available. In fact, one of them, Reds outfielder JJ Bleday, was just identified as a perfect trade fit for the Astros by The Athletic's MLB insider Jim Bowden.

JJ Bleday was just identified as a prime trade fit for the Astros, and that actually makes sense

Now, everything that Bowden says has to be taken with a grain of salt, given how questionable his information has historically been. However, he does have a point about Bleday and the Astros, especially when you get into the details a bit.

While his .812 OPS in 2026 would seemingly mean that Bleday would be a hot commodity, especially when you factor in his team control. However, Bleday's track record of performance over his previous four seasons has been far worse than that, and his hit tool is anything but a certainty. The extra two years of team control will add to the price tag, but Bleday should still be in the Astros' price range.

That last part is important, because the Astros do not have a plethora of resources available at the trade deadline. Sure, trading Lance McCullers Jr. did free up some money, but they are still treacherously close to the luxury tax, and owner Jim Crane does not want to exceed it this year. That limits Houston's options to address their long-standing need for another lefty bat, but Bleday would fit the bill nicely, especially if Cincinnati is anywhere close to reasonable.