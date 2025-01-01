Astros Rumors: Insider thinks Houston should target free agent coming off career year

The Houston Astros could definitely use some help in the outfield after trading Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs, and beat writer Brian McTaggart has put forth a free agent target that would certainly bolster the team's lineup.

MLB.com recently polled a number of team insiders and reporters, looking for a realistic free agent fit for every major league ball club. A number of of the pundits surveyed laid out their team's case for Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki, but the Astros' beat writer chose free agent outfielder Randal Grichuk instead.

McTaggart's reasoning is sound. As he explains, Grichuk wouldn't cost an arm and leg, and with Houston looking to keep their payroll under the Competitive Balance Tax threshold, the 33-year-old won't command nearly as much as the likes of Anthony Santander and Jurickson Profar.

The downside to signing Grichuk, however, are his splits versus right-handed pitching. Though the veteran posted a career-best 140 OPS+, most of his success came against southpaws last season. While platooning alongside the left-handed hitting Joc Pederson with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Grichuk received limited opportunities against right-handed pitching. A native of nearby Rosenberg, Texas, Grichuk crushed lefties to the tune of .319/.386/.528, but both his batting average (.242) and on-base percentage (.274) took a tumble against righties.

But when Grichuk was in the Dbacks' lineup last season, he kept his strikeouts to a minimum (16.5% K-rate) and his expected slugging percentage was near .500. Though not an elite defender, Grichuk can hold his own in either left or right field.

But adding Grichuk would make Houston an extremely right-handed heavy lineup. With the additions of Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker, Yordan Àlvarez represents the lone left-handed bat in Houston's everyday lineup. However, that doesn't mean Houston should abandon the idea of adding Grichuk, especially with right-handed hitter-friendly Crawford Boxes in left field at Daikan Park.

Will the Astros' front office take McTaggart's suggestion under advisement? Considering the current outfield would be some amalgamation of Chas McCormick, Jake Meyers, Mauricio Dubón, and Taylor Trammell, they'd be wise to do so.

