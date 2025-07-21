Astros Rumors: Buy-low second baseman might be perfect fit, says ex-GM

The Houston Astros remain in the market for a left-handed bat, and conventional wisdom points to the 'Stros wanting that hitter to slot in as their starting second baseman for the remainder of the season. Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays has been an oft-rumored target for the Astros; however, Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) floated an outside-of-the-box idea for Houston ahead of the deadline.

"They (Atlanta Braves) are not looking to move on from second baseman Ozzie Albies," Bowden wrote. "But they’ll listen to inquiries, and a team like the Astros, who are looking for a left-handed-hitting second baseman, would be a strong trade fit."

By most accounts, the Braves are unlikely to have a fire sale at the deadline, with the expectation that they will retain players who are under contract beyond this season. Albies would check that box; however, there have been suggestions that the second baseman could be made available this offseason.

Braves buy-low candidate Ozzie Albies has insiders thinking Astros could be a match

After belting out 33 home runs for the Braves in 2023 with a 125 wRC+, Albies has been the victim of offensive regression over the last two years. Injuries limited him to 99 games last season, so the hope was that there would be an offensive resurgence once healthy this season. Instead, Albies has struggled offensively, entering this week with a 75 wRC+ through 416 plate appearances.

The injury to Isaac Paredes over the weekend has heightened the Astros' need for offense at the upcoming MLB trade deadline, and while Albies was once an offensive force, he hasn't been that player in two years.

It's hard to imagine the Braves would sell low on Albies, especially when his trade market would expand this offseason with non-contenders likely to join the sweepstakes. Considering the other needs that the Astros have, in their rotation and bullpen reinforcements, there likely is not enough prospect capital to make it worth Atlanta's while to move the former All-Star second baseman.

Depending on what the Astros do at the deadline, there's a scenario where they do have interest in Albies this offseason. However, at the deadline, the Braves' second baseman likely is not their best path forward.

