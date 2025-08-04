Astros rejected a deadline offer that might haunt them for years

Leave it to Bob Nightengale to correct his own reporting, and in doing so, shed a very different light on the Houston Astros' decision to bring back Carlos Correa. Nightengale originally reported that as part of the Astros' talks with the Minnesota Twins, they suggested the idea of Christian Walker being involved in the deal. Walker's contract would have made an easier match with Correa's deal being involved, and cleared first base for plans beyond this season.

As it turns out, Nightengale corrected that it was the Twins who approached the Astros about including Walker in the deal, and Houston turned it down.

Astros may have just let a golden opportunity slip away

The fact that it was the Astros that rejected Walker's involvement in the deal may also provide some insight into the plans beyond this season. In his original report, Nightengale suggested the Astros may look to trade Walker this offseason. With that updated information, however, it would seem that the veteran first baseman is still a part of Houston's long-term plans.

Walker turns 35 next March and is owed $20MM in each of 2026 and 2027. While his offense has turned around of late, his overall struggles this season would suggest that his contract is not going to age well. While trading Walker would have created a void at first base for the remainder of this season, it's one they could have lived with, considering Jeremy Peña has returned from injury, and Yordan Álvarez's return likely isn't far off. The offense would have been fine.

Looking beyond this season, trading Walker would have given the Astros a clear path on how to handle a healthy Isaac Paredes returning at the start of the 2026 season. With Correa likely to remain at third base, Paredes easily could have slid over to first base.

For now, that's a problem for after the season, but one that could all but confirm the Correa trade isn't going to age well. Sure, the Astros didn't give up much in terms of prospect capital, but they are eating nearly $70MM of Correa's contract, and the roster fit moving forward after this season is questionable at best.

