Astros rectify Opening Day roster mistake with latest call-up

The perceived weak link of the Houston Astros roster has actually been one of the team's bright spots heading into the start of the 2025 season as the Astros bullpen has been lights out. Houston's relief corps owns a sparkling 2.27 ERA through the first nine games of the season with opposing batters only able to scratch out a scant .177 batting average against.

Astros closer Josh Hader has lived up to his lofty contract so far this season, going 3-for-3 in save attempts with six strikeouts in five innings of work and a 1.80 ERA. Rookie reliever Ryan Gusto has looked great in his first three outings in the big leagues, and the trio of Bryan Abreu, Bryan King, and Steven Okert haven't allowed a run yet this season.

But obviously there's always room for improvement, and Houston has essentially admitted to one of their biggest Opening Day roster mistakes. No, Jose Altuve is not moving back to second base, but highly-regarded relief pitcher Logan VanWey will join the Astros roster ahead the team's upcoming series against the Seattle Mariners.

Astros rectify Opening Day roster mistake by calling up Logan VanWey

VanWey was in the Opening Day roster mix until the bitter end, posting a 1.32 ERA in 11 appearances during Grapefruit League play and striking out 15 batters over 13 ⅔ innings as a non-roster invitee this spring.

But Houston ultimately went in a different direction, choosing to add Rafael Montero and Luis Contreras instead. The Montero addition was expected — after all the Astros owe the right-hander $11.5 million this season. However, keeping Contreras rather than VanWey has not produced the results Houston was hoping to see, and the Astros front office is now ready to rectify the situation.

VanWey will join the Astros in Seattle and be in uniform for Houston's upcoming series against the Mariners. Houston is expected to option Conteras to the minors, but a corresponding move must also be made in order to add VanWey to the 40-man roster.

VanWey led the Pacific Coast League in punch outs last season. VanWey opened this season in Triple-A Sugar Land once again, and struck out seven batters in four innings of work for the Space Cowboys. The Astros are expecting the right-hander to bring that same level of production to the big leagues as they add another weapon to an already impressive group of relievers.

