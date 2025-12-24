Astros’ recent move may have taken Houston’s best trade chip off the market

Beyond addressing their need in the starting rotation, the Houston Astros' trade for Mike Burrows may have an impact on what was their biggest trade rumor of the offseason. Jake Meyers has been a popular trade candidate this offseason as the Astros looked for creative ways to add pitching. With young outfielder Jacob Melton included in the Burrows trade, that may have changed the outfield outlook for the Astros.

Suddenly, if not Meyers, Zach Cole looks like the only center field option for the Astros. Given that reality, while admitting that the Astros may listen if the offer is right, Dana Brown all but indicated that Meyers is on track to be the Astros' Opening Day center fielder.

Jake Meyers no longer has the impression of a clear Astros' trade chip

One of the biggest reasons why the Astros were in a position to trade Meyers is that they had a clear need in the rotation but not enough money available to swim in the deep waters of free agency. Dangling Meyers in trade talks would have served as a way for the Astros to secure a cost-controlled starting pitcher. Instead, they used Melton as part of a three-team trade with the Tampa Bay Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates to add Burrows.

The Astros may still be in the market for another starting pitcher, but now, they might be willing to go bargain-bin shopping in free agency. The Astros have a little under $24M in space before reaching the first level of the luxury tax, and if the Justin Verlander reunion rumors carry any weight, Burrows' arrival makes it more feasible. As such, Verlander, in his current form, wouldn't exactly erase the Astros' payroll flexibility.

In other words, the Astros shouldn't feel pressure to float Meyers as a trade chip in the weeks ahead. Depending on how the market plays out for Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger, there's a chance that a team will point to Meyers as a fallback plan, and if that happens, sure, Houston needs to listen.

Also, despite circumstances suggesting they should reset, the Astros are planning on contending next season. Trading Meyers for the mere purpose of moving him isn't exactly aligned with that goal.